Millie Bobby Brown says relationship with Hunter Ecimovic was unhealthy – Hollywood Life

Millie Bobby Brown said when discussing his past involvement with the TikTok creator Ecimovic Hunter in Gaits September 2022 issue. Millie, 18, said she was in an unhealthy situation with Hunter, 22, in 2020, from whom she moved away in 2021. Also, no one on set knew I was going through this, the stranger things said the star. So it was kind of nice to be able to handle this myself, and no one else knew about it. Then it was more difficult when the whole world knew. Hunter continued instagram live in July 2021 to make a series of rude comments about alleged sexual encounters with Millie while claiming he cared for her and lived in her home for eight months. It was a year of healing, said Millie Seduce. When you are publicly humiliated in this way, I felt so out of control and helpless. To walk away and know that I'm worth everything and that this person didn't take anything from me was very empowering. I felt like my life had finally turned a page and I had actually finished a chapter that seemed so long. Ultimately, all I wanted to do in my career was to help young girls and young people know that I, too, am going through hardships, she added. I'm not that perfect person who sells skin care products and [who is] in stranger things. I made absolutely bad decisions. Since then, Millie has found new love with Jake Bongiovithe 20-year-old son of a rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.



During the first Hunters live stream, he said what he did was completely legal and he would never apologize. In a now-deleted TikTok video posted days after the IG Live session, Hunter said the public outburst should never have happened in the first place, per Initiated. I was probably live for about two to three hours, and during those two to three hours I was getting more and more drunk. I said things that should never have been said. I am not at all proud of the way I spoke. Hunter also supported the groomer's comment in the video responses. I never took care of her. I never pressured her to like me? he reportedly said in a pinned comment to the now-deleted video. I never took care of her. I never pressured her to like me? he reportedly said in a pinned comment to the now-deleted video. I never took care of her. I never pressured her to like me? he reportedly said in a pinned comment to the now-deleted video. Millie Bobby Browns Boyfriend History: All About Her Romance With Jake Bongiovi Mr. Ecimovics' remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also irresponsible, offensive and hateful, Millie's rep Bobby Browns said in a statement after the initial live stream, per The daily beast. Instead of engaging in public discourse with him through the press or social media, we are taking action to ensure he stops this behavior once and for all. Allures The September 2022 issue hits newsstands nationwide August 16.

