Harry Potter. The actor had a tragic end; He died defending his brother

Harry Potter is one of the most critically acclaimed films and sagas. Already a classic. However, It wouldn’t have been possible without the cast that put it together. From there, several actors and actresses became famous. Although not everyone was equally lucky, as happened with Robert Arthur Knox, 18-year-old actor who played Marcus Belby in the film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Princebecause he was stabbed to death.

According to international media, which picked up his story, the youngster’s future was frustrated after he was tragically stabbed to death outside a pub in the London suburb of Sidcup.

His death came after he defended his younger brother from Karl Bishop, when he was in the final weeks of filming Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. It all happened after he went with his brother and his friends to a well-known pub in London. However, the night did not end as expected.

A week before, Robert’s younger brother had had a confrontation at the same place. Therefore, when the attacker discovered that he was in the same place, he went to the door of the bar with two kitchen knives, he threatened them. After a warning to call the police from the actor, the assault on his body was present and he was killed.

“You threatened my brother with a knife. We’re going to call the police. Rob wanted to avoid the fight, it wasn’t his fault,” a bar worker told the BBC.

Although there were people who accompanied the actor who defended him, nothing else could be done. The celebrity was taken to hospital, where he died. The bar owner called the police and they arrested the attacker.

The death of Robert Knox has mourned the world of cinema and his fellow cast members. Undoubtedly, his case is another example that violence can stop everything, in this case his successful career which was about to develop.

