Ashton Kucher | ‘I’m lucky to be alive’: what is vasculitis, the disease that nearly left the actor blind and deaf

Giulia Granchi

BBC News Brazil

August 10, 2022

image sources, Noam Galai/Getty Images Legend, Ashton Kutcher said he had a strong episode of this autoimmune disease.

Actor Ashton Kutcher, 44, has revealed he is unable to see, hear or walk due to vasculitis, an autoimmune disease.

He spoke about his experience with this disease on the National Geographic show “Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge”, which features Bear Grylls.

Kutcher said he was diagnosed with type of autoimmune vasculitis, without specifying which one exactly.

“Three years ago I had a weird and super rare form of vasculitis, which destroy my vision, my hearing and my balance“, said.

“Really you don’t like them (the senses) until you lose themuntil you thought ‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to see again, hear again, walk again. I’m lucky to be alive,'” the actor told the show.

On his Twitter account, he clarified that he had this “autoimmune epidemic” three years ago: “I’ve made a full recovery. All good. Keep it up. See you at the 2022 NYC Marathon.”

It means “vasculitis”. inflammation of the wall of blood vessels. And this can lead to the narrowing or even closing of blood vessels, which leads to a lack of irrigation in different organs”, explained Bruna Chu, rheumatologist and professor of medicine at the Positivo University of Curitiba (Brazil), to BBC. Brazil.).

There are more than 20 types of vasculitis. The actor did not specify which variant suffered saying only that it was a rare version of the disease and that he had severe symptoms.

Some forms of vasculitis, as explained by rheumatologist Henrique Dalmolin, from Moriah Hospital (So Paolo, Brazil), are benign and cause easily treatable symptoms, such as skin lesions.

“There are others that usually cause more serious consequences, affecting the central nervous system, the lungs, the kidneys, the eyes and the hearing system. The more alterations you have, the more serious the clinical picture. ”

According to the doctor, in case of vasculitis, loss of motion is usually associated with a variation that has affecteda central or peripheral nervous systemwhere are the nerves that make the transmission to the extremities”.

image sources, Elizabeth Fernandez/Getty Images Legend, The eyes can be affected by this disease.

The different types of vasculitis and their symptoms

The different types of vasculitis are differentiated by the the size and location of affected blood vessels.

“The vasculitis primary are those in which the blood vessels are the primary target of disease. In addition, the classification is made according to the nature of the vessels affected: large, medium, small or variable”, specifies Chu.

for this guy there are no known causes.

There is also vasculitis high schoolsthose in which there are previous health condition who is responsible for this medical file.

“It might be other autoimmune disease, secondary infection, mainly viralsuch as hepatitis and even covid-19, as a result of medication and even contact with levamisole, a component of cocaine”, lists Dalmolin.

The most common symptoms are skin lesions (such as purpura, hives and rashes), fatigue, weakness, fever, joint pain, vision changes (such as eye pain and redness), headache, nasal congestion and nosebleeds, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, kidney problems (dark urine), weight loss and nervous problems (such as numbness, weakness and pain).

Cmo if diagnosis of vasculitis

Diagnosis of the different types of vasculitis is made by blood tests and laboratory imaging.

“The diagnosis it is not fcl. It depends on the evaluation of symptoms, complementary tests, and often other diseases that have similar manifestations must be ruled out,” says Chu.

can also be done kidney, liver, blood count tests (with antibody tests), as well as tomography and magnetic resonance imaging according to the symptoms presented by each patient.

image sources, Peter Dazeley/Getty Images Legend, Immunosuppressive drugs are the main treatment for vasculitis.

how is the treatment

Vasculitis is, in most cases and when there is no other condition secondary to its appearance, a chronic autoimmune diseasethat is, caused by the patient’s own body.

The primary treatment for all subtypes of vasculitis is the use of immunosuppressive drugs which include, depending on the case, corticosteroids, immunobiologicals or conventional immunosuppressants, which help to control the activity of antibodies that attack the blood vessels.

In Kutcher’s case, the actor said it took him about a year to recover, likely due to the severity of the symptoms.

People diagnosed with vasculitis need a followed for the rest of his life.

“The response to treatment is better when diagnosed earlybefore the disease causes the blood vessels to narrow or close,” explains Bruna Chu.

“In some cases, the most severe and resistant, you can also do a therapy called plasmafrese, which removes circulating antibodies from the patient’s blood. But it doesn’t cure, it just helps for a while,” says rheumatologist Henrique Dalmolin.