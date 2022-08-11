How Jamie Campbell Bower Became Vecna

The penultimate season of the Netflix original stranger things finally ended with the introduction of The Upside Down’s main antagonist, Vecna. Opposed to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the humanoid has not only puppeteered monsters like The Mind Flayer, Demogorgons and Demo Dogs in the once-peaceful town of Hawkins, Indiana, but also cruelly preyed on the teenagers of the city, with their darkest fears. as his weapon. Jamie Campbell BowerVecna’s performance is so powerful and terrifying that even in real life, on set, the actor scared his co-stars. In fact, by Netflix lifeMillie Bobby Brown cried the first time she saw Bower in Vecna.
With such a vicious and intense stranger things character, fans naturally wonder how Vecna came to be, especially how Bower got into character. From Bower’s own process as an actor to special effects makeup accomplishments, here’s a look at how the actor became Vecna.
Get the right character
Neither Bower’s transformation into Vecna, nor his landing trip stranger things role in the first place, an easy role. Speak frankly with VarietyBower described knowing little about the character at first and, in fact, receiving scripts from Primary fear and hellraiser as hearing aids. Naturally, none of them hinted at the mysterious character Bower was auditioning to play, so the actor went to great lengths to draw the mind map of it. He remembers compiling a file containing inspiration and references for his unknown role, which he later shared with the Duffer brothers.
Once he won the role, Bower reveals he had to dig deep within himself to find the resentment and anger needed for Vecna. Getting a bit methodical, he walked around Atlanta at two in the morning, talking to himself, and even sat in a darkened room between takes in order to get into headspace. of Vecna. Moreover, he even printed pictures of Vecna’s victims and crossed out their eyes.
The elaborate prostheses
Putting yourself in the place of the character alone was not enough. To ensure audiences feel the intensity of the manipulative big bad, much has been done to get Vecna’s appearance right. The costume, weighing around nine pounds, was prepared using a 3D body scanner. There were 18 huge parts that the effects team put together every day from head to toe for a complete look. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bower talked about the long process of applying prostheses. He mentions that it took eight hours or more to put on the latex costume, as well as the makeup. And once the 12-hour day was over, it took another two hours to remove the suit. Worst of all, Bower says, were bathroom breaks, which ended in chipped fingers or nails that needed a quick touch-up.
Find the perfect voice
The final detail was to give Vecna the sinister voice. In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bower revealed his journey to finding the perfect, awful voice for stranger thingsis the new villain. He remembers re-reading a bunch of reference books from hellraiser, especially actor Doug Bradley (Pinhead). It took him about a month of practice before he found the right voice for Vecna.
When every element required for the character was pieced together for the show, Vecna proved to be as scary as it needed to be and as compelling as it should be, thanks in large part to the talent and skill. Bower’s commitment to the role. Needless to say, the special effects and makeup teams helped shape Vecna’s look. With another streaming record broken by stranger thingswe can say that everything has paid off.