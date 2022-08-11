Entertainment
Your daily horoscope for Thursday August 11, 2022 All Naija Entertainment
This moon phase could bring a day of dynamic change, whether we like it or not, and could be the catalyst for an unexpected transformation. Words may need to be considered wisely, actions taken quickly as the moons shine may put us in the spotlight.
Cancer, tensions have been rising for you for some time and things may well be coming to a head now, but maybe not the way you thought.
Sagittarius, things that have been swept under the rug can now be revealed.
Ahead, you will find all the horoscopes of the astrological signs of August 11, 2022.
Read on for your full predictions.
Ram
March 21 to April 20
You may feel like letting your hair down.
If you don’t go out, so how about an impromptu disco at home.
Put on some music and dance hard.
Yet feelings can be intense and lead to impulsive decisions.
Pausing to think might help you make smarter choices.
Check here for everything you need to know about being an Aries
Bull
April 21 to May 21
Ready to be in the spotlight?
Today’s moon phase can set you apart whether you like it or not.
If you have something to promote, you might get a very enthusiastic response.
If you need to share something delicate, choose your words carefully.
Check here everything you need to know about being a Taurus
Gemini
May 22 to June 21
Today’s Full Moon in Aquarius could be emotional and cause you to argue.
With stubborn qualities in place, this can be a problem.
Nobody wants to admit they’re wrong, and it might take a big heart to compromise.
Ready to put an end to this? It’s your move!
Check here for everything you need to know about being a Gemini
Cancer
June 22 to July 23
It could be a day of dynamic change, whether you like it or not.
A powerful moon phase occurring in your transformation sector can bring a matter to a head, and in the most unexpected way.
If the tension rises, this Supermoon could act as a catalyst that encourages a decision.
Check here for everything you need to know about being a Cancer
Leo
July 24 to August 23
Today’s Full Moon in your relationship sector can fuel relationship drama.
The smallest thing can trigger a meltdown, especially if an issue has been a point of tension for some time.
There’s a chance to clear the air, but unless you can do it completely, you might find that the upset feelings linger.
Virgin
August 24 to September 23
With a Super Moon on the cards, prepare for a disruption in your schedule.
The plans you have could fall apart quickly, and this may be due to events you might never have guessed.
Yet, because of this, you might come across an opportunity that you would not have
had otherwise.
Balance
September 24 to October 23
You can expect a touch of drama, with the Aquarius Full Moon encouraging you to let off steam if something isn’t going your way.
And yet, it’s said that it’s the squeaky hinge that gets the oil, so by making your displeasure clear, you’re likely to get results.
Scorpio
October 24 to November 22
The whole world is a stage, and today’s full moon can make you want to make a splash.
And yet, home affairs can become a priority, just when you have something important to accomplish.
Emotions can run high and you may need to soothe someone.
Sagittarius
November 23 to December 21
The writing is on the wall, so anything that needs to be known will be the subject of much discussion, as the Full Moon takes place in your communication sector.
Issues that might have been swept under the rug could come out into the open, making it a time for lively discussion.
Capricorn
December 22 to January 21
A financial problem may require special attention, as today’s powerful Supermoon in
your monetary zone could push you to act.
Perhaps this matter has been boiling for a while and you haven’t had time to deal with it.
Now, although you might not have a choice. Don’t put it back.
Aquarius
January 22 to February 19
Today’s dramatic Full Moon in your sign could speed up the drama, as a simmering situation gathers momentum.
If you know what it is, then taking action as soon as possible to resolve it could help mitigate the fallout.
Clearing the air can leave you free to move on.
Pisces
February 20 to March 20
All you want is a bit of peace and quiet, and yet you might be busier than ever.
If your to-do list is longer than you are, then something definitely needs to change.
This could be a precursor to things to come, unless you find a way to better organize your schedule.
