Connect with us

Entertainment

Bollywood-style IT raid in Maharashtra, assets worth 390 crore recovered

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


Income tax department officials recently carried out raids in Jalna and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra in a Bollywood movie style and uncovered 390 crore in illegal assets in eight days of raids.

The officials arrived as groomsmen, so no one would know they were coming to raid. They arrived in wedding cars with stickers attached’Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge stickers’ on August 1, reported Zee News.

Officials raided homes, farms and offices of steel manufacturing plants. Unaccounted assets seized include 58 crore in cash, 32 kg of gold ornaments, 16 crore including diamonds. Apart from this, property documents worth 300 crores were also found.

READ ALSO : Computer raids in Anbu Chezhiyan enter the second day; Know the Tamil Film Producer

The raids were carried out at different locations simultaneously by different teams, a fleet of a total of 260 officers and 120 cars. To count the 390 crore cash, it took the officials 16 hours.

During the initial phase of the raids, nothing was recovered, but soon wads of cash were found in the bed, under the closet on a farmhouse far from town. Gold ornaments, gold biscuits, gold bricks, gold coins and diamonds were found.

Apart from Jalna, raids were also carried out in the house of two businessmen in Aurangabad. During these raids, 16-carat gold ornaments and diamonds were found. Also, wads of banknotes packed in 25 cloth bags were seized.

Earlier this year, the IT department carried out raids on various locations across the country, including UP perfume trader Piyush Jain in Kannauj and Kanpur, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the former minister Partha Chatterjee and the residences of his “close friend” Arpita Mukherjee, and in Chennai. . In all these raids, the ID department seized millions of rupees and other valuables.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins

* Enter a valid email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/bollywood-style-i-t-raid-in-maharashtra-assets-worth-rs-390-crore-recovered-11660202126549.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]pany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: