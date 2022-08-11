Bollywood-style IT raid in Maharashtra, assets worth 390 crore recovered

Income tax department officials recently carried out raids in Jalna and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra in a Bollywood movie style and uncovered 390 crore in illegal assets in eight days of raids.

The officials arrived as groomsmen, so no one would know they were coming to raid. They arrived in wedding cars with stickers attached’Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge stickers’ on August 1, reported Zee News.

Officials raided homes, farms and offices of steel manufacturing plants. Unaccounted assets seized include 58 crore in cash, 32 kg of gold ornaments, 16 crore including diamonds. Apart from this, property documents worth 300 crores were also found.

The raids were carried out at different locations simultaneously by different teams, a fleet of a total of 260 officers and 120 cars. To count the 390 crore cash, it took the officials 16 hours.

During the initial phase of the raids, nothing was recovered, but soon wads of cash were found in the bed, under the closet on a farmhouse far from town. Gold ornaments, gold biscuits, gold bricks, gold coins and diamonds were found.

Apart from Jalna, raids were also carried out in the house of two businessmen in Aurangabad. During these raids, 16-carat gold ornaments and diamonds were found. Also, wads of banknotes packed in 25 cloth bags were seized.

Earlier this year, the IT department carried out raids on various locations across the country, including UP perfume trader Piyush Jain in Kannauj and Kanpur, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the former minister Partha Chatterjee and the residences of his “close friend” Arpita Mukherjee, and in Chennai. . In all these raids, the ID department seized millions of rupees and other valuables.

