Brad Pitt has a list of actors he won’t work with





By Douglas Helm | Brad Pitt has been working in Hollywood since the late ’80s, so it’s safe to say he’s worked with a wide range of actors throughout his career. As with any job, there are definitely people you enjoy working with and others you’d rather avoid. Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently confirmed that Pitt has his favorites. In an interview with Variety, Taylor-Johnson said “You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes, I’ll definitely never work with that person again. Brad has that list too: the good list and the shitty list. When you’re an actor of Brad Pitt’s caliber, you can certainly afford to be demanding about your roles. Luckily for him, he’ll probably never have to work with actors on his “s*** list” again, since Pitt has the luxury of choosing which movies he’s in. However, Pitt has his ‘good list’ as well, so hopefully Pitt doesn’t have to work too hard to avoid actors he doesn’t like. One person on his hot list is Sandra Bullock, who is in two films alongside Pitt this year. Pitt had a role in his action comedy The lost city where Bullock starred alongside Channing Tatum. She also has a role in Pitt’s latest film. High-speed trainwhich also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (who, one has to imagine, is also on the good list). If Brad Pitt’s upcoming acting projects are anything to go by, his longtime compatriot George Clooney is also on the hot list. The two protagonists of the Oceans franchise will co-star in a untitled thriller about two lone wolf repairmen assigned to the same job. The film will be written and directed by Jon Watts, who is taking a break from superhero films after directing the MCU Spider-Man films, including the hit Spider-Man: No Coming Home. Before we see Brad Pitt and Clooney reuniting, we’ll see Pitt in the next Damien Chazelle film Babylon. This will be Damien Chazelle’s first feature film since 2018. The first man with Ryan Gosling. There’s a ton of stars in Babylon, so Pitt’s good list is probably getting quite long at this point. The film tells the story of Hollywood’s transition from silent films to walkie-talkies and boasts a star-studded cast list that includes Margot Robbie, Olive Wilde, Samara Weaving, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Eric Roberts, Katherine Waterston, Phoebe Tonkins, and more. It is set to release on January 6, 2023. However, you won’t have to wait until the New Year to catch another Brad Pitt performance. You can see him alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andre Koji, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bad Bunny, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Karen Fukuhara and many more in the movie. assassin. High-speed train. The kinetic thriller comes to us from David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2) and follows five assassins on a high-speed train discovering that their missions all have something in common. The movie is in theaters now, so be sure to check it out if you want to see Brad Pitt and some of his “good list” co-stars in action.

