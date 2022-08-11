WTC Season Features First-Class Entertainment





Whitefish Theater Company, celebrating 44 years of quality community theatre, world music and more, presents its 2022-2023 season. With 15 shows, the WTC season is diverse, inspiring and accessible to all.

We are thrilled to announce our new season, said General Manager Jennifer Asebrook. After a wonderful return to the stage last year, we look forward to delighting, surprising and delighting you with a wide range of live theater and music at the OShaughnessy Centre.

The next season of the WTC has been so much fun to organize, added artistic director Kim Krueger. Our main stage season is a combination of classics and newer plays that includes a thrilling musical, a beloved holiday show, a comedy-drama, a comedy, and a family-friendly double feature.

Our musical series brings together incredible ensembles from talented, award-winning artists Add to that four thought-provoking pieces from Black Curtain, this season promises something intriguing and entertaining for all to enjoy.

Whitefish Theater Company season 2022-2023

September 10 and 11: Make God laugh (Black Curtain Theater) As Woody Allen joked, if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans. Such is the inspiration for the comedy Making God Laugh which follows a family on more than 30 years of vacation.

September 24: Shayna Steele (music) After spending nearly a decade on Broadway and as a background vocalist for artists including Bette Midler, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Moby and Steely Dan, Steele has released three of her own critically acclaimed albums that showcase his supremely soulful energy and knockout. vocals backed by a five-piece band playing R&B, jazz and blues.

Oct. 20-23 and Oct. 27-30: Sweeney Todd (musical theater) The eight-time Tony Award-winning musical with lyrics and score by Stephen Sondheim has captivated audiences around the world with its murderous melodies and a haunting story of love, revenge and hilarious mayhem. Sweeney Todd tells the story of the masterful barber as he returns to London to seek revenge on the corrupt judge who destroyed his life.

November 10: WR (music) With their finely textured arrangements, WR injects new energy into 18th century melodies, shining an inventive spotlight – with a modern twist – on Belgian classics with their saxophones, violin, bagpipes, accordion and guitar.

Nov. 19 and 20: Church and State (Black Curtain Theatre) Three days before his re-election bid and in the wake of another school shooting – US Senator Charles Whitmore has a life-altering crisis of faith, sparking an off-the-cuff comment to a Twitter- savvy blogger who sends his entire campaign into a tailspin. A timely and fast-paced story, Church and State is simultaneously funny, heartbreaking and uplifting.

December 8-11 and December 16-18: Little woman (main theater) In Kate Hamills’ sparkling adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women, Jo March is ambitious, headstrong and longs for the day as a great American novelist, as the nation is torn by war civil. Written with a contemporary twist, this holiday story is about the March sisters, four dreamers destined to be imperfect little women.

January 21 and 22: “Collected Stories”(Black Curtain Theatre) Student Lisa Morrison is thrilled to be under the tutelage of her literary idol, Ruth Steiner. But as Lisa’s career begins to flourish and Ruth fades, can the tenuous relationship between mentor and mentee survive ambition, rivalry and eventual betrayal and what, if applicable, is prohibited in s.

February 3: Seffarine (music) Soul singer Lamiae Naki, who sings in Arabic, Farsi, Spanish and French, and musician Nat Hulskamp, ​​who plays flamenco guitar and oud, are joined by acclaimed bassist Damian Erskine, the master percussionist Persian Bobak Salehi and flamenco dancer Manuel Gutierrez. The result is a lively and enriching musical journey across the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

February 23-26 and March 3-5: The Velveteen Rabbit and the Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Father) (Who Spoiled Them) main theatre) Two family plays presented together. The Velveteen Rabbit is a touching story about the transformative power of love. Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up) is Dad’s turn to tell his three exuberant kids their bedtime stories, but when he gets fuzzy on the details, the classics get creative.

March 9: Accent (music) In the increasingly popular world of a cappella singing groups, Accent has carved out a niche for itself. The group debuted in 2011 and have since released four albums, toured the world and built a huge fan base.

April 6-8 and 12-15: Evelyn in Purgatory (main theater) When a complaint is filed against teachers in New York public schools, they are sent to a reassignment center where they must wait for their case to be reviewed usually for months, sometimes for more than a year . Evelyn Reid finds herself in the rubber room, where she encounters a group of teachers, some guilty, some not, who have long since lost hope of ever returning to a classroom. A poignant and funny drama, Evelyn In Purgatory is the breakfast club for teachers.

April 22: The Black Market Trust (music) Hailing from Los Angeles, this charismatic jazz pop/vocal group combines the sounds of legendary American crooners and vocal groups with the energy of gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. These five world-class musicians feature material from the Great American Songbook ranging from Sinatra to the Beach Boys to The Beatles. Add a touch of Rat Pack-style comedy and a reputation for being one of the best live actors.

May 6 and 7: Harry and Sam dialogues (Black Curtain Theatre) Two blue-collar friends like to pass the time asking each other crazy questions: Why does life look like a Ding Dong? Where do the sandwiches come from? Why is reincarnation named after a flower? Their dialogue initially sounds like a Monty Python skit, but quickly deepens as the men try to figure out what it all means. A clever comedy about life and big questions.

May 26-29 and June 2 Quit right away (main stage theater) It’s 1942 and two of Hollywood’s biggest divas have traveled to the luxurious Palm Beach Royale hotel to perform at a USO gala. First complication: the two ladies have an ongoing legendary feud that turns violent if they get close to each other. Second complication: the interpreters find themselves both reserved in the same presidential suite. A hilarious frolic and a true love note to classic 30s and 40s pranks.

All shows are held at the WTC OShaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Currently, season passes and build-it-yourself season passes, offering 10% to 15% off regular ticket prices, are available by calling the box office at 406-862-5371, ordering through the brochure order form on the website, or by visiting the office at 1 Central Ave. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Individual tickets for all shows can also be purchased from August 13 at www.whitefishtheatreco.org.