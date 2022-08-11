Laal Singh Chadha on film: Bollywood’s Forrest Gump is ‘a cultural bridge between our two worlds’

In theaters this week, Bollywood movie star Aamir Khan reprises his role as Tom Hanks/Forrest Gump in the remake of “Laal Singh Chadha.” An epic set in modern India with universal emotions. I met you.

“Life is like a box of Golgap. Once you start, you can’t stop…” If this Indian food has replaced chocolates and the hero now tells his story on a train and no longer on a chair, the emotions and beauty of Laal Singh Chadha have nothing to envy to Forrest Gump, whose Bollywood remake plays on purity and innocence. A character who must tell India today through his eyes.

With Aamir Khan, he confronts Tom Hanks and crosses (admittedly sometimes short) all the political, social and cultural events of his country to find his precious Rupa. A major project, filmed in more than a hundred locations across the country, Laal Singh Chadha It arrives this week in cinemas around the world and in France in particular. A meeting with his hero and producer, the perfectionist Aamir “Laal” Khan.

AlloCin: You are one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, but the French public doesn’t know you at all. How do you introduce yourself?

Aamir Khan : I am a Bollywood actor and I have been in this business for over 35 years. I’ve had the chance to have amazing experiences and work with so many great people. All this allowed me to learn a lot about my work. I’m very grateful for all the success I’ve had in my career… I especially enjoyed playing in Lagaan in 2001. Another movie I’m proud of is Three Idiots, released in 2009. Unforgettably PK in 2014 and Dangal. in 2016. And today I am delighted with the success achieved Laal Singh Chadha.

How did you get into the shoes of this character inspired by Forrest Gump? Have you talked to Tom Hanks about it?

I met tom hank A very long time ago and long before he acquired the rights to remake his film. A 45-minute exchange that really bothered me, but we didn’t talk Forrest Gump Because I didn’t have the right yet. Playing Laal was fun but also an interesting challenge. He is very different from American Forrest: similar in essence, but different enough to be a unique and moving character.

Laal talks a lot about the history of India and its many religious conflicts. Do you think this film can help India come to terms with itself?

Of course, it’s a message of love. Laal is a character with a pure heart… so innocent. There is no negativity in him, and this character can only inspire great love. That’s what we keep inside at the end of the film, all this love she gives us. I hope this will have a positive impact on society.

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan

Another theme of your film is violence against women, is this an important theme for you?

Absolutely, even though it was the brainchild of screenwriter Atul Kulkarni, who adapted the original film. But this is obviously an important topic for me, very relevant and very relevant…

Also tell us about the guy who plays the young Laal, Ahma Ibn Umar?

It was a key choice because we needed to find a guy who could look like me and who was like my adult interpretation of Laal. I was lucky to find Ahma, who excels in this role.

Ahmad Ibn Umar

By taking such an important character in Western film culture and giving him an Indian twist, do you think “Laal Singh Chadha” can serve as a cultural bridge between these two audiences?

As you know it, Forrest Gump It was a huge success in the West. Initially, we wanted to make a film for Indian audiences. Since then, I was surprised that Paramount executives, after finishing the movie, liked it so much that they now want to release it all over the world outside of India. It was then that I realized that the film reached an international audience beyond India. Yes, it can be a cultural bridge between our two worlds. It enchants me completely.

In the context of your rich career, what does this new film represent, what is its importance?

I hope society will remember Laal’s purity and innocence. I myself would like to be a bit like him… I hope the public will feel the same.

Forrest Gump’s racing scene revisited by Laal Singh Chadha