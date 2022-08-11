Entertainment
RakshaBandhan Review: Akshay Kumar’s Moving Film Has a Strong Dowry Message | Bollywood
It is not for nothing that people say that Akshay Kumar knows and understands the pulse of his audience and makes films accordingly. With his latest release, Raksha Bandhan, Akshay only proves that if a film has its heart in the right place, it will connect with audiences. This is not the first time that the actor has made a relevant film with a strong social message. Raksha Bandhan addresses the issue of the dowry system in India. But it’s the way director Aanand L Rai chooses to tell the story, weaving together the most delicate threads to deliver a strong message, that does the trick. Read also : Akshay Kumar calls out dowry extortion ahead of Raksha Bandhan’s release
Set in the back streets of Chandni Chownk in Old Delhi, the film introduces us to Lala Kedarnath (Akshay), owner of a pushtaini golgappa shop that has been around for three generations now. Pregnant women line up outside the store and believe that eating panipuri from Lala’s shop will help them deliver a baby boy. Meanwhile, Lala had promised his mother on her deathbed that he would only settle down with a girl after he married his four sisters to suitable boys. And that’s the big job for the sisters, as matchmaker Shanu (Seema Pahwa) describes, are a mixed variety. While the eldest of the four, Gayatri (Sadia Khateeb) is the ideal and sensible one, Durga (Deepika Khanna) is chubby and heavier, Laxmi (Smrithi Srikanth) has dark skin that does not match the beauty standards of the society, and the youngest, Saraswati (Sahejmeen Kaur) is a tomboy, who grew up watching movies like Ghatak, Ghayal and Ziddi, all starring Sunny Deol. Amidst all this chaos, Lala’s childhood sweetheart, Sapna (Bhumi Pednekar), is desperately waiting to marry him, but only after her sisters are taken care of. How Akshay keeps his promise and what difficulties he encounters along the way is the gist of what we see in Raksha Bandhan.
What I liked the most about the film is the beautiful balance it brings in terms of emotions. It’s loaded with humor in the first half and there are some really funny and heartwarming scenes, including the sisters’ constant nudging, teasing their only sibling, Sapna’s desperate attempts to lure Lala out, and more. Cut to the release interval, and the emotional arc of the characters, as well as the storyline leaves you immersed and crying more often than you think.
The story of Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon never attempts to eclipse an important topic like dowry under the guise of comedy. There are lighter moments that sort of deal with the issue, but there are also extremely punchy dialogues and scenes that are powerful and manage to send a strong message. The groom’s family demanding a dowry or the bride’s family giving it away as a hidden gift is a problematic arrangement that no one really talks about. While many believe this is something that is more prevalent in rural areas and cities have made progress on this front, that is simply not the case. In fact, the richer the family, the more exchange (voluntary or forced) of these gifts. Raksha Bandhan calls this practice in a very effective and emotional way. For once, it’s good that Bollywood didn’t trivialize a topic to make a point.
Consistency in storytelling is one of the film’s greatest strengths. The storyline rarely loses focus and is well paced. We are only told the backstory of these siblings that required making a connection. Director Aanand L Rai doesn’t exaggerate by taking us back and forth with flashbacks. At 110 minutes, the film is very cleverly edited and leaves no room for repetitive or boring.
However, the stereotypes attached to certain characters might not appeal to everyone. The way some scenes normalize body shaming by calling Durga “two-decker”, skin shaming Laxmi calling her “amavas ki raat” that needs to be “marinated in uptan”, aren’t really necessary. In one of the scenes, Shanu whose marriage agency is Saubhayashali: Beti aapki, chinta hamari, calls Saraswati ‘Chota Shakeel’ and says ‘isko Sunny Deol se Sunny Leone banana hai’. (Ouch, it’s a little below the belt). However, the nerve with which these sisters answer “Big is beautiful” or “Black is back” shows how ready the girls are to fight back against the constantly judging society.
Akshay is great as a beloved brother. He’s hilarious in comedic scenes and incredibly vulnerable in emotional ones. It may have been a very, very long time since I saw Akshay cry so much on screen for a movie. His charisma, his conviction, his pain, his passion and his energy are reflected everywhere. Bhumi as the helpless lover is compelling and has a pleasant screen presence, even if her chemistry this time around with Akshay wasn’t as good as their previous outings.
The way Raksha Bandhan approaches the brother-sister bond is quite unusual. You never really see these sisters opening up to the only brother they have, yet they expect so much from him. Knowing that his sisters are the only reason he can’t get married anytime soon, Akshay never shows any sense of annoyance or feeling overwhelmed. While all four girls get enough screen time (maybe not as many lines) to shine and perform, it’s the camaraderie between Sadia and Akshay that stands out. Their scenes together are endearing, especially the one where she gets married and the song playing.
Raksha Bandhan is a family entertainer that takes the form of social commentary in places, but not at the cost of losing its core essence of celebrating brotherly bond and its beauty. Watch it with your parents and certainly your partner in crime, your siblings.
Raksha Bandhan
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur
Director: Aanand L Rai
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/raksha-bandhan-review-akshay-kumar-film-moves-you-to-tears-with-strong-message-on-dowry-101660190649177.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
