Bombay One of India’s biggest stars is banking on a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump to revive Bollywood’s Hindi fortunes after a series of weak box office showings. class=”cf”> Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of the 1994 American classic starring Tom Hanks, hits cinemas today ahead of India’s 75th independence celebrations. Disappointing receipts for other Bollywood A-listers cast a pall over an industry still recovering from COVID-19 lockdown losses as many movie-mad Indians turned to streaming giants like Netflix and Disney + Hotstar. The adaptation retains several iconic scenes from the original, which won six Oscars including Best Picture, such as a floating white feather, a game of ping pong, and lots of running. The film promises to take people through India’s history the way Gump stumbled and influenced major events in the United States like the Vietnam War. This could anger right-wing Indian critics who have already called for a boycott of the film due to Khan’s 2015 comments deemed unpatriotic. class=”cf”> Khan, star of the megahit Dangal (2016), and screenwriter Atul Kulkarni were coy in sharing the Indian historical settings that would be featured. Kulkarni would only say his screenplay was a beautiful story about a beautiful country called India through a beautiful person called Laal Singh. Khan, 57, admitted he initially put off reading the Kulkarnis script, unsure it would be possible to adapt such a cult classic. That’s like saying we’re remaking Mughal-e-Azam and Mother India. It’s not a wise thing to do, he said, referring to two Indian classics. But when I heard the script, I realized he did. It was a moving experience for me. I absolutely loved it. As soon as I heard it, I wanted to do it. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, 41, who plays Singh’s lifelong friend Rupa, based on Robin Wrights Jenny Curran, said the plot was timeless with a love story at its heart. I wondered how they would play with such an iconic film, added Naga Chaitanya, a Telugu-speaking star of the southern film industry Tollywood who plays Bala, an adaptation of Gumps, Vietnam’s fellow shrimp fisherman, Bubba. But the way they crafted the film for Indian cinema is unique.

