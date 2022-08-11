Steven Seagal torn over organization helping Ukrainians, says Hollywood should cut ties





Steven SeagalThe pro-Russian publicity stunt of doesn’t sit well with organizations dedicated to helping Ukraine… not at all. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that raises awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ … the fact that Seagal showed up at the site of a Russian prison — where more of 50 innocent people were killed in Cheese fries‘s behest – is despicable, especially since it only served as a photo-op. Vladimir Solovyov/Telegram Steven Seagal poses in the Russian prison where 50 Ukrainians were killed

They call it a “reprehensible example of how, when your career is already tarnished, some of us go to the lowest levels of the Earth to recover all relevance, even while being walked around by opposing dictators. in the USA”. The representative adds that those who flirt with Russia during this difficult time – like Seagal – deserve to be stripped of sponsorships and opportunities … just like the way companies go out in droves there in general. SS hasn’t had a mainstream career in Hollywood in ages, so that wish is already coming true for NOVA. Michael Capponi – The president of the Global Empowerment Mission, another organization working to help Ukraine – tells TMZ… Seagal, as usual, is acting like a pawn for Putin and the guy has clearly been given special access to the jail in question. He goes on to say that they have been on the ground there for 5 months, and adds this about the narrative that Seagal and Russia are trying to spin… “The idea or suggestion that Ukraine is getting this in itself is not only blatantly false, it is dangerous misinformation and comes solely from Russian propaganda.” Capponi concludes… “It’s nothing but someone who drinks too much Kool-aid. He has 0 merit. Ukraine is doing everything it can to defend its sovereignty. Ukraine does not not attack his own people.” Like we said, Seagal doesn’t gain many new friends by inserting himself into the situation and may have burned even more bridges that weren’t already burned.

