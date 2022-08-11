Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Release Date Set for September 2 on Netflix





Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will return for its second season on September 2, Netflix India announced on Thursday, alongside a first poster for the second season. Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are back with hot flashes, new crushes and more drama, saying Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 is the perfect escape. Netflix India promises that the new season of the behind-the-scenes reality series will be bigger, louder and luxurious galore. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 is a Dharma production by Karan Johar. Johar is also executive producer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, alongside Apoorva Mehta from Dharma and Aneesha Baig from Dharmatic. Dharmatic is the digital label of Dharma Productions. Uttam Domale returns as series director for the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which aired in late 2020 and performed to captive audiences stuck at home thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Vrishali Kemkar (Street Eats Asia) is the producer of the series. Manu Maharshi is the creative director of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, with Naomi Datta (Blazing Bajirao) serving as creative producer. The wives are back! Get ready for twice the drama, gossip and glamour???? Watch the fabulous lives of Bollywood wives S2. From September 2, only on Netflix!???? pic.twitter.com/WrZb0UVD9S Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 11, 2022 Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was renewed for a second season in March last year as part of Netflix’s See What’s Next India event. It went into production the following November. The first look at Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 was revealed in mid-July, alongside looks at the crime drama’s other second seasons. Jamtarathe Shefali Shah-directed crime drama Delhi Crime, the Prajakta-directed romantic comedy Koli Mismatched, and the comedy-drama Masaba Masaba starring Masaba and Neena Gupta. The Season 2 release date announcement follows new looks at Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revealed earlier this week, as well as first looks at other Indian reality TV series, the social currency influencer-focused and IRL dating series In Real Love. Here is the official synopsis for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, via Netflix: This season, the four ladies have to contend with a new (almost) post-pandemic world and are desperate to make up for lost time. Whether it’s coping with impending menopause, rekindling old passions, or shedding ghosts from the past, the team has their hands full. They are ready to live new adventures together and individually. And reexamine everything in their lives without fear or judgment. Even if it means a long hard look at their friendships, marriages or partners. Ahead of the return of Panday, Kapoor, Kothari Soni and Kiran Sajdeh, Netflix India has the aforementioned Delhi Crime Season 2 on August 26th. All episodes of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 will be released on September 2 on Netflix.

