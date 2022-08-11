Entertainment
Census data reveals how West Hollywood is changing, for better or for worse
New data released by census.gov shows a changing West Hollywood, with growing non-white populations, worsening wealth disparity and a changing workforce.
WeHo lost 2.5% of its population from 2020 to 2021, or about 896 people.
Less than 4% of WeHo residents are under 18 and only 45% are women. Whites still dominate the landscape by more than 70%. Hispanics come in second at 14%, followed closely by mixed-race residents at over 8%, which begs the question: why don’t we have a Hispanic/Latino/Spanish advisory council?
Nearly a quarter of residents were born overseas, and almost a third speak a language other than English at home.
WeHo residents are on average highly educated and almost all have internet access. Almost 60% have a university degree, but about 12% live below the poverty line.
Another dataset from cleargov.com looks at WeHo’s finances, confirming how much the city spends on public safety.
|POPULATION ESTIMATES
|Population estimates, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|34,938
|Base of population estimates, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|35,848
|Population, percentage change – April 1, 2020 (base of estimates) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|-2.50%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|35,757
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|34,399
|AGE AND SEX
|People under 5, percentage
|2.30%
|People under 18, percentage
|3.90%
|People aged 65 and over, percentage
|15.80%
|Women, percentage
|45.10%
|RACE AND HISPANIC ORIGIN
|White alone, percentage
|77.30%
|Black or African American alone, percentage(a)
|3.60%
|American Indians and Alaska Natives alone, percentage(a)
|0.40%
|Asian alone, percentage(a)
|6.20%
|Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander alone, percentage(a)
|0.10%
|Two or more runs, percentage
|8.10%
|Hispanic or Latino, percentage(b)
|13.40%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percentage
|71.30%
|POPULATION CHARACTERISTICS
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|902
|People born abroad, in percentage, 2016-2020
|24.60%
|LODGING
|Rate of owner-occupied housing, 2016-2020
|19.80%
|Median value of owner-occupied dwellings, 2016-2020
|$743,700
|Selected median monthly costs for the owner – with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$3,179
|Selected Median Monthly Homeowner Costs – Without Mortgage, 2016-2020
|$962
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,744
|FAMILIES AND LIVING CONDITIONS
|Households, 2016-2020
|22,845
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|1.55
|Living in the same house 1 year ago, percentage aged 1 year and over, 2016-2020
|84.90%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percentage aged 5+, 2016-2020
|27.20%
|COMPUTER AND INTERNET USE
|Households with a computer, in percentage, 2016-2020
|94.30%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, in percentage, 2016-2020
|90.00%
|EDUCATION
|High school diploma or higher, percentage of people aged 25 and over, 2016-2020
|96.60%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percentage of people aged 25 and over, 2016-2020
|60.10%
|HEALTH
|With a disability, under 65, percentage, 2016-2020
|6.70%
|People without health insurance, aged under 65, in percentage
|6.10%
|ECONOMY
|In the civilian labor force, total, percentage of population aged 16 and over, 2016-2020
|79.30%
|In the civilian labor force, women, percentage of the population aged 16 and over, 2016-2020
|75.40%
|Total accommodation and food service sales, 2017 ($1,000)(vs)
|968 345
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/income, 2017 ($1,000)(vs)
|3,599,418
|Total transportation and warehousing revenue/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(vs)
|3,788
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(vs)
|1,424,383
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(vs)
|$39,904
|TRANSPORTATION
|Average travel time to get to work (minutes), workers aged 16 and over, 2016-2020
|29.4
|INCOME AND POVERTY
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$71,692
|Income per capita in the last 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$69,589
|People living in poverty, percentage
|11.60%
|All employing enterprises, Reference year 2017
|3,018
|Businesses owned by men, Reference year 2017
|1,889
|Women-Owned Businesses, Reference Year 2017
|644
|Minority-owned enterprises, reference year 2017
|451
|Non-Minority-Owned Employer Businesses, Reference Year 2017
|2,313
|Non-veteran employing businesses, reference year 2017
|2,694
|GEOGRAPHY
|Population per square mile, 2020
|18,939.10
|Population per square mile, 2010
|18,225.60
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|1.89
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|1.89
