From Bollywood to cricketers, Lal Singh Chaddha’s fanfare rose, Aamir Khan’s celebrities admired





Celebrities on Laal Singh Chaddha: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan isn’t just called Mr. Perfectionist. He does it in any film, gives all his talent and his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ rocked as soon as it was released. The film is very popular with the public. Even, from cricketers to Bollywood celebrities, Aamir Khan’s film “Lal Singh Chaddha” has become a fan. All the stars of social networks give their reaction to this film. Let us tell you about the reaction of celebrities. Alia Bhat Alia Bhatt has described Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s starring film “Lal Singh Chaddha” as stunning. Sharing the movie poster on his Insta story, he captioned, “Very nice movie – just go to the cinema and watch Lal Singh Chaddha. You must not miss it. submit it Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen said of the film, “What a great performance!! Congratulations to the entire #LaalSinghChaddha Super team for seeing the film!!” What a treat of great performances!! ️ Congratulations to the whole team #LaalSinghChaddha loved watching the movie!! pic.twitter.com/NTZiM05EkZ sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) August 10, 2022 Irfan Pathan Not only Bollywood celebrities but cricketers also love “Lal Singh Chaddha” very much. Reacting to the film, Irrfan said, “I enjoyed watching the movie #LalSinghChaddha Lal You will fall in love with his goodness. Aamir Khan played the character with perfection as always. Brilliant.” I had fun watching the movie #LalSinghChaddha Lal will make you fall in love with his goodness. Amir Khan, as always, played the character with Perfection. Well done @AKPPL_Official on such a feel-good film. Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 11, 2022 Akash Chopra Cricketer Akash Chopra also liked “Lal Singh Chaddha”. He tweeted and wrote, “I saw #LalSinghChadha last night. What a great performance from Aamir…his best performance. You fall in love with Lal Singh as the film progresses. congratulations.” Seen #LaalSinghChaddha last night. What an epic performance by Aamirone of his best (and that’s saying a lot for someone with the body of work he has Lagaan, Gajni, Dangal etc). The film grows on you and you fall in love with Laal Singh. wishing @AKPPL_Official all my wishes Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 11, 2022 Hansal Mehta Director Hansal Mehta also praised ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ film. Explaining the role of Lal Singh, he said it is a film that shows softness. He even called this movie the superior version. At the same time, actor Anshuman Jha also liked the film very much. He became a fan of this film. “Laal Singh Chaddha” may still be as cutesy as “Gump” in its tendency towards cheeky sentimentality, but it’s a film more deliberately rooted in philosophies of softness. This is the top version. Learn more: https://t.co/uJZ9j1U42F https://t.co/A9vAs9yeLW Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 9, 2022 #LaalSinghChaddha is the best movie experience I’ve had in a very long time. I laughed, I cried and I was speechless. Movie of the week, movie of the month, movie of the YEAR. Aamir Sir, bow down! #Aamir Khan Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) August 10, 2022 Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya are seen in the movie ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, based on the Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. A bit of laughter and a bit of heartbreak in the film. The public likes the film very much. Also calling it a blockbuster. read also Laal Singh Chaddha Review: Aamir Khan Has Shown Again Why He’s A Genius…This Story Will Make You Cry Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir’s movie released amid boycott trend, some said ‘blockbuster’ and some still ‘boycott’

