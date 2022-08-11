Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar calls dowry ‘extortion’, says fathers and brothers are pressured into doing more than they are capable of – Celebrities





Bollywood Akshay Kumar play in Raksha Bandhan, a film based on the difficulties faced by women in India and the importance of dowry in their marriages. He thinks the whole dowry idea is akin to extortion and malpractice which continues to plague India till this date. We cannot disagree with the fact that dowry is very present in India. It’s in the diapers. Some call it dowry, gift, alp. He has different names, he said at a press conference on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express. Some demand that they want to organize the wedding on a large scale. I would call that extortion. The father, the brother are not so capable of it, and yet they try to do all they can so that he [the wedding] arrived. The actor was speaking at a promotional event for the film which tackles the issue of dowry. Kumar plays a brother of four sisters in the film who struggles to meet the dowry demands. Call Raksha Bandhan a sensitive film, he said few films target such subjects. If the movie even works on 5-10% of the people watching it, I’ll feel like I made the greatest movie of all time, he added. The film will be released in Indian theaters this week alongside Aamir Khan Hindi adaptation by Tom Hanks Forrest Gump title Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor reiterated that the release of both films is good for the industry even though they fall on the same day as both need to do well for good films to be released in the near future. I see the glass is half full, not half empty. There is no clash, no effect [at the box office]. Both films should work and we support each other, he said. Director Aanand L Rai, who was also present at the event, said the story for the upcoming film took shape during the initial lockdown amid Covid-19. It follows Raju, played by Kumar, a shop owner who struggles to marry off his four younger sisters. It features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth as Kumars’ on-screen sisters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1704307/bollywoods-akshay-kumar-calls-dowry-extortion-says-fathers-and-brothers-do-more-than-they-are-capable-of-doing

