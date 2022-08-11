Bollywood seeks a boost with ‘Forrest Gump’ remake

One of India’s biggest stars is banking on a remake of Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’ to boost Bollywood’s Hindi fortunes after a string of weak box office showings.

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an adaptation of the 1994 classic starring Tom Hanks, hit theaters on Thursday ahead of India’s 75th independence celebrations.

Disappointing receipts for other Bollywood A-listers cast a pall over an industry still recovering from COVID-19 lockdown losses as many movie-mad Indians turned to streaming giants like Netflix and Disney + Hotstar.

The adaptation retains several iconic scenes from the original which won six Oscars, including Best Picture, such as a floating white feather, a game of ping pong, and lots of running.

Golgappa box

There are several changes, with Gump’s “box of chocolates” line becoming “Life is like a golgappa. Your belly may feel full, but your heart always wants more.

Golgappa is a popular Indian snack, while the second half of the saying “You never know what you’re going to get” in the original is inspired by a common Hindi phrase.

The film promises to take people through India’s history the way Gump stumbled and influenced major events in the United States like the Vietnam War.

This could anger right-wing Indian critics who have already called for a boycott of the film due to Khan’s 2015 comments deemed unpatriotic.

Khan, the star of the megahit “Dangal” (2016), and screenwriter Atul Kulkarni were coy in sharing the Indian historical settings that would be featured.

Kulkarni would only say that his screenplay was a “beautiful story about a beautiful country called India through a beautiful person called Laal Singh”.

Redo a “classic”

Khan, 57, admitted he initially put off reading Kulkarni’s script, unsure it would be possible to adapt such a ‘cult classic’.

“It’s like saying we’re doing ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ and ‘Mother India’ again. It’s not a wise thing to do,” he said, referring to two Indian classics. “But when I heard the script, I understood that he had done it. It was an emotional experience for me. I absolutely loved it. As soon as I heard it, I wanted to do that.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, 41, who plays Singh’s lifelong friend Rupa, based on Robin Wright’s Jenny Curran, said the plot was ‘timeless’ with a love story at its heart .

“I wondered how they would play with such an iconic film,” added Naga Chaitanya, a Telugu-speaking star of the southern “Tollywood” film industry who plays Bala, an adaptation of the shrimp fishing buddy of Gump, Bubba.

“But the way they crafted the film for Indian cinema is unique,” Chaitanya said.

Competition

Recent big-screen hits are not from Bollywood in Hindi, but are in other Indian languages, such as the action movies “Pushpa”, “KGF: Chapter 2” and “RRR”.

“RRR,” released in March, grossed $87 million domestically, while “KGF: Chapter 2,” which debuted a few weeks later, grossed $106 million, the agency said. AFP media analyst Karan Taurani of Mumbai-based Elara Capital.

Action movie ‘Shamshera’, released on July 22 and starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has so far grossed just $5.6 million, dashing hopes it will attract the audience towards Hindi cinema.

A rare Bollywood hit this year was the horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” released on May 20 and starring rising star Kartik Aryan, which has grossed $24 million so far.

Now all eyes are on ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and the family comedy-drama ‘Raksha Bandhan’ starring Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar, which is also out on Thursday.

Taurani estimates that “Laal Singh Chaddha” will gross $19 million, below Khan’s per-film average of $35 million.

Khan, who co-produced ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, believes Bollywood hasn’t lost its mojo, blaming the early release of movies on streaming services for the drop in box office receipts.

“I think maybe we include ourselves in that as Hindi filmmakers, we have to…also choose topics that are relevant to a wider audience, as opposed to topics that are relevant to a smaller audience,” did he declare. DC/RA

