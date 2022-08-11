Blast From The Past, Bollywood celebrity siblings and their must-have comeback photo

Siblings are the best part of childhood. Those endless fights and then patching up over ice cream are some of the most memorable days we always want to relive. No matter how crazy those times were, when we look back, an array of emotions rush into our hearts and always remind us of the time we spent with our brothers and sisters.

The glamorous world also has adorable brothers and sisters. From Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Bollywood has some amazing brother-sister duos, who never miss an opportunity to spread love to each other. During the Raksha Bandhan festival, let’s take a look at some of our famous siblings and their rare never-before-seen childhood photos.

#1. Abhishek Bachchan – Shweta Nanda Bachchan

Born to superstars, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are one of B-town’s most beloved siblings. Abhishek Bachchan is married to Aishwarya Rai and is the proud father of a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. On the other hand, Shweta is married to businessman, Nikhil Nanda and the couple are the proud parents of Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.

When Abhishek and Shweta appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show, Coffee with Karan, Abhishek had confessed that his father, Amitabh Bachchan loves Shweta more than him. And Shweta revealed how his mother, Jaya Bachchan’s favorite child, has always been Abhishek.

#2. Saif Ali Khan – Soha Ali Khan

The Pataudi siblings, Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan form the royal brother-sister duo of B-town. Born to Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif and Soha share an uncanny resemblance. From celebrating birthdays to bonding with their respective partners, Soha, Saba, and Saif are pure sibling goals.

#3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Aditya Rai

Aishwarya Rai shares a very warm bond with her older brother, Aditya Rai. He also produced the film, Dil Ka Rishta, with Aishwarya in the lead. The stunning actress often treats us to glimpses of her family time, in which we often witness Aishwarya’s bond with her bay and bhabhiShrima Rai.

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya has an older brother, Aditya Rai, who is married to former Ms. India Globe 2009, Shrima Rai. Aditya and Shrima have two sons, Shivansh Rai and Vihaan Rai.

#4. Anushka Sharma – Karnesh Sharma

Anushka Sharma often shares photos with her brother, Karnesh Sharma from their childhood and they say a lot about their brotherly love. Karnesh also never gives a chance to shower love on his sister, Anushka. Anushka and Karnesh established a production house by the name of Clean Slate Filmz in October 2013.

Some of the main films made by Clean Slate Filmz were NH10, Phillauri, and much more. However, in March 2022, Anushka left the production house to give more time to her daughter, Vamika and handed over full responsibility of Clean Slate Filmz to her brother, Karnesh.

#5. Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor

Daily soap queen, Ekta Kapoor and her actor brother, Tusshar Kapoor need no introduction. Born to Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, Ekta and Tusshar are one of the cutest brother-sister duos in the glamorous world. In 2016, Tusshar embraced fatherhood by welcoming her baby boy, Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy.

Following in her brother’s footsteps, doting sister, Ekta Kapoor, also opted for surrogacy and welcomed her son, Ravie Kapoor in 2019. The brother-sister duo are single parents to their children and play their part.

#6. Priyanka Chopra – Siddharth Chopra

Global actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is definitely a workaholic, but when it comes to her family, the stunning actress leaves everything behind. Priyanka Chopra shares a very warm bond with her little brother, Siddharth Chopra.

A few years ago on Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka posted a photo with her little brother and wrote him a sweet note. Filling him with praise, Priyanka wrote:

“I have an army of brothers, and this one happens to be the leader of the pack (by default)! It’s one of my favorite holidays where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother’s wrist for protection, a symbol of the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. I can’t imagine life without having my brothers in my corner… I love you guys!

#seven. Ranbir Kapoor – Riddhima Kapoor

Born to Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are the most beloved Kapoor siblings in B City. Unlike his star family, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had decided to take a different path than acting and had created her niche in the world of jewelry design with her hard work and passion.

In a retrospective interview of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Vogue magazine, she had revealed a funny anecdote from her youth with Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking of the same, Riddhima had shared that Ranbir would steal clothes from his closet to gift to his girlfriend.

#8. Hrithik Roshan – Sunaina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The son of actor-turned-director, Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pinky Roshan, Hrithik made his Bollywood debut with the film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Apart from his parents, Hrithik shares a very close bond with his sister, Sunaina Roshan. We’ve often seen glimpses of the brother-sister duo celebrating every occasion with their family.

#9. Arjun Kapoor – Sonam Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is the son of producer, Boney Kapoor and his late wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, while Sonam Kapoor is the daughter of Boney’s brother, Anil Kapoor. Sonam and Arjun are one of the coolest siblings in B-town. The duo often share never-before-seen glimpses of their childhood, and we love them.

In 2020, Sonam gave her fans an adorable photo with her darling brother, Arjun, from his wedding day. In the photo, an emotional Arjun was seen hugging his sister, Sonam, tightly on D-Day, and it said a lot about their bond.

#ten. Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are the most talented brother-sister duo in Bollywood. Coming from the line of the legendary Javed Akhtar, the family boasts of many talents. The sibling duo – Farhan and Zoya, were born to Javed Akhtar and his first wife, Honey Irani.

The two have always spoken with respect to each other and have even collaborated on three films together. Luck by Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Like every other brother-sister duo, our B-City celebrities are also very protective of their siblings and have been each other’s pillar of strength through thick and thin.

