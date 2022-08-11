Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sara-Ibrahim to Abhishek-Shweta





Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (courtesy: saraalikhan95) Siblings don’t need an occasion to celebrate their bond. But on Raksha Bandhan they pour out their hearts andexpress their love for their siblings in a truly adorable way.Whether it’s giving thoughtful gifts or planning a special day in each other’s company, siblings often look for new and unique ways to make the Raksha Bandhan festival different from the year last. Likewise, every year on this occasion, Bollywood stars give us major Rakhi goals by sharing glimpses of their fun and joyful celebrations. From Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan to Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the Hindi film fraternity siblings have always lit up social media with their joyous messages. This Raksha Bandhan, we have curated a list of charming and delightful Bollywood brother-sister duos, which frequently show us that there is no bond like that shared between siblings. 1- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Let’s start with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress loves being a bully (her words, not ours) to her younger brother Ibrahim, but her posts show just how much she loves her Iggy Potter. The duo, made up of actress Amrita Singh’s children with ex-husband Saif Ali Khan, often make us laugh with their jokes and pranks. 2- Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Neetu Kapoor’s son, late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, and his daughter Riddhima are as sweet as candy. Riddhima rarely shares photos with her brother, but every time she does, she takes the internet by storm. Many times, Neetu Kapoor also gives us a glimpse of Ranbir and Riddhima’s fun times, like this photo here. 3- Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda Let Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda teach you how to be the coolest siblings around. They don’t miss any chance to pull each other’s legs, but they aren’t shy about bragging about new projects to each other on social media either. Abhishek and Shweta sure know how to give us goals for our siblings. And not to be missed, their Instagram comeback game is still going strong. 4- Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur loves celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Inaaya who is the daughter of Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Dressed in cute traditional outfits, the little munchkins get ready in time to pose for the camera on Raksha Bandhan 5- Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Last but not least, we present to you the Kapoors. One look at mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor’s respective Instagram profiles and you’ll know how much they love their brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Every once in a while, Sonam drops a blast from the past featuring the trio having a lot of fun together. One of Sonam’s favorite photos of themselves is this photo taken during his wedding festivities. So which of these Bollywood siblings do you like the most? Tell us in the comments section.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/from-sara-ibrahim-ali-khan-and-riddhiman-ranbir-kapoor-to-shweta-abhishek-bachchan-and-taimur-inaaya-adorable-bollywood-siblings-3243579 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos