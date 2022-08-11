Analysis: Is Netflix the envy of Hollywood? Not enough

Aug 11 (Reuters) – In an earnings spell that seemed to signal the end of Netflix’s envy, Walt Disney Co has restored hope that the growth in the streaming business will continue .

But Disney, which overtook Netflix as the streaming leader by global subscribers last quarter, is the outlier among its media peers. Read more

The industry-wide scramble in recent years to copy Netflix Inc has slowed to a more deliberate pace over the past two weeks as companies shift their tune on the streaming business. Rather than placing streaming at the center of their strategy, it is now just one line of business among others.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“We actually have four, five or six cash registers,” Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.O) CEO David Zaslav told analysts last week. “And in a world where things are changing and there’s a lot of uncertainty…it’s a lot more stable and a lot better than having a cash register.”

In recent earnings reports, traditional media companies touted stable and declining businesses like linear TV as profit centers for weathering economic uncertainty. Cash flow has returned to calm, analysts said, replacing subscriber growth as the main measure of success in recent years.

Hollywood’s newfound frugality comes as rising inflation threatens consumer spending and the surge in new subscribers during the global pandemic eases.

It also follows Netflix’s fall from favor. The company’s market value has fallen to about $100 billion from a peak of more than $300 billion in November as its growth stalled.

Darker news may be on the horizon. National ad spending fell for the first time in June in the United States, after 15 consecutive months of gains, amid concerns about the possibility of a recession, according to advertising data firm SMI.

Fresh out of a $43 billion merger, Warner Bros. Discovery said last week that the company would no longer sacrifice its traditional film and TV business to support its subscription streaming service HBO Max, in a sharp rebuke to the industry. previous management’s emphasis on the streaming business. Read more

It dropped expensive projects such as the in-development HBO Max sci-fi series Demimonde from Lost creator JJ Abrams and the DC Comics-inspired film Batgirl, and took $825 million in write-offs in its second quarter.

I think they mourn uncle, LightShed Ventures media analyst Rich Greenfield said of Warner Bros.’ moves. They are not financially able to bear the pain necessary to be competitive.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch media analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said Warner Bros. Discovery is playing to its strengths.

It’s imperative that media companies take a holistic view and try to monetize their increasingly valuable content across all platforms, whether linear or digital, she said.

This view is spreading in the media sector.

Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal (CMCSA.O), which has invested less aggressively than rivals, has touted its foresight in not spending too much on its Peacock streaming service.

Last week, Paramount Global (PARA.O) chief executive Bob Bakish bragged about the growth of the company’s streaming service, while applauding the decision to delay the release of Top Gun: Maverick in order to that the film can premiere exclusively in theaters. The summer blockbuster, which debuted May 27, has yet to reach Paramount+.

THE EMPIRE RECOVERED

The media pullback makes the performance and guidance of Disney — which released its third-quarter results on Wednesday — all the more remarkable, analysts said.

“This is a watershed moment in the streaming wars as Disney now has more direct-to-consumer video subscribers than Netflix,” said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at research firm PP Foresight. “It looks like a two-horse race.”

Shares of Disney rose 6.5% after reaffirming streaming profit targets and reporting hitting 221 million streaming subscribers globally, overtaking streaming pioneer Netflix, which has 220, for the first time. 7 million subscribers.

Disney, which was the first of the major media companies to restructure around Netflix, leveraged its roster of globally recognizable entertainment brands and a solid $30 billion content spend to edge ahead of Netflix.

But the past may not be prologue in the streaming business, analysts have warned.

“A key risk for Disney is that past subscriber growth has come at a time when a number of key franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars were winding down. Huge uncertainty remains as to how the next phase of content will fare. to attract or retain subscribers,” Jamie said. Lumley, analyst at Third Bridge.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Additional reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru Editing by Kenneth Li and Matthew Lewis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.