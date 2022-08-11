Bollywood: Why Arjun Kapoor took so long to reveal his relationship with Malaika Arora – News





Arjun and Sonam Kapoor star in the sixth episode of “Koffee with Karan” Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor (Instagram photo) By ANI Published: Thu 11 August 2022, 08:37 The sixth episode of ‘Koffee with Karan 7’ is finally out. Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor graced the couch for the episode and openly discussed their relationships and careers. Karan Johar spoke about Arjun’s relationship and raised questions regarding Arjun’s romance with Malaika Arora. Karan asked Sonam how she supports her cousin’s brother. She replied, “Arjun and I are fifteen days apart. Since school, we have always been together. So this love is unconditional. That said, there is stability and happiness that has come into his life recently. He wandered quite a lot before. Of course, I will support what makes him happy. Karan then asked Arjun why he took so long to reveal his relationship with Malaika to the public. The ‘Gunday’ actor replied, “I think I’ve lived a life on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it wasn’t easy to see what was going on. , and I still had to accept I can’t just jump on him (Malaika) The first reaction might be ‘What do you mean?’ If you reassure people, they will understand.” “I will always think of everyone first. It’s my choice to be with her, but I can’t expect everyone to understand. You have to let it grow. I can’t expecting it to be easy for everyone to understand. I had to make it clear to everyone, including the public eye. It’s not that we haven’t talked about it as a couple. But there’s baby steps. There’s a basic understanding that she’s had a life, that she has a son, and that I come from a past that’s aware of that. You can’t dictate the moral compass of the country ,” Arjun explained. The actor added that his whole family told him everything was fine and he didn’t need to think about it too much, which made it “a lot easier”. Asked about a future marriage, Arjun Kapoor replied that it was not planned yet. “No, because it’s been two years of Covid, I want to focus on my career. I want to see where I’m going. I’m a realist. I’m not hiding anything and I’m not shy either. I want to be more stable, not just financially. If I’m happy, only then can I make my partner happy, and a lot of happiness comes from my work. Arjun won the coffee basket after Sonam and Arjun’s hilarious and hilarious responses made the audience laugh. Sonam is seen embracing her pregnancy glow in a cute black evening gown. Arjun, on the other hand, complimented her in a brown suit. Sonam recently returned to Mumbai. She was staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. Arjun, on the other hand, recently appeared in “Ek Villain Returns” alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani.

