Jon Barton is a Hollywood military consultant who donates tactical gear to Ukrainian volunteers
Jon Barton has made a name for himself in Hollywood, but it’s not just for his military expertise. Many movie and TV sets will hire a consultant to discuss uniforms and weapons in a more authentic way. But that extra bit of magic that Barton brings the special sauce that makes him work with the likes of Tom Cruise and Chris Hemsworth is his compassion.
I would take the actor and put him in a world of his military backstory. And I would say, I’m going to teach you what it means to be a Marine. Not just how we shoot a gun,” he told Upworthy. “I’ll teach you all the history, the philosophy, what it means when we say Semper Fi.
This desire for integrity naturally compels Barton to fight for what is right. After the notorious filming accident on the set of “Rust”, when the cinematographerHalyna Hutchins was fatally injured, Barton spoke about the need for better gun safety measures on social networks. Namely, he stressed the need to hire real experts, not just gunsmiths.
For me, it’s personal. I am passionate about people safety. You can’t even come close to an accident, he says.
Barton continues to put his empathy into action, most recently donating nearly $1 million worth of tactical supplies to volunteer soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
The idea came to him, as many do today, via Instagram.
A friend contacted Barton to ask if he had any medical supplies to donate. Unfortunately the answer was no, but it led to something even better. The doctor in charge of the donation asked Barton if he had camouflage uniforms or knee pads instead.
As the owner of Night-Fire Media, a military rental company with a warehouse full of tactical gear, it just clicked.
I have a whole warehouse of camouflage, uniforms and knee pads, like it makes so much sense that I can donate, he said, adding that uniforms and weapons tend to change colors every two years, becoming obsolete and easily usable fairly quickly. But they would be perfect for volunteer soldiers who only have to fight in civilian clothes.
I said, how many do you need? I think I can fill your whole plane.
Although no actual weapons were sent (Barton may be generous, but he’s not trying to break the law), hundreds of boxes were sent containing equally important gear: uniforms, LBE (equipment load carrier), rifle slings and all kinds of accessories. for cold weather use, including waterproof boots and flame retardant combat gloves. And while the armor pieces were taken away (again, not trying to get arrested), about 300 military-grade Kevlar vests were also donated.
Barton has donated approximately 80% of all of his inventory and plans to continue with the mission.
After news of his efforts started making headlines, Barton opened up his mailing address for others to send in articles. Civilians and vets across the country were inspired to donate items like emergency blankets, sleeping bags and fire starter kits. A small act of kindness has now taken on new life.
Barton’s sense of purpose comes from simple human empathy.
As Americans, we should fight oppression and evil wherever they arise in the world, if we could. I am amazed by the tenacity of the Ukrainians and their philosophy of fighters. Above all, I think we should congratulate ourselves. You know, we are a country that started and we won our independence by fighting for our freedom. We didn’t do it alone. So I want Ukrainians to know that they are not alone. We believe in their fight.
In times of war, heroes emerge in many places, not just on the front lines. Whether it’s giving time, money, or supplies, whenever we choose generosity, humanity wins.
If you would like to send items to Barton, you can mail to:
10866 Washington Blvd. #502, Culver City, CA, 90233
Or, you can send something through Amazon using this wishlist.
