10 Best Raksha Bandhan Special Movies In Bollywood

Rakshabandhan is around the corner and everyone is delighted to celebrate this beautiful festival which is dedicated to the love and bond between sisters and brothers. On one hand, the girls are planning what they are going where and which rakhi to tie around their brother’s wrist, the brothers are anticipating what they should give their sister on this beautiful occasion.

The relationship of brothers with their sisters is considered the most precious of all. They protect their sister whenever she is in trouble and the same goes for the sisters.

We all love spending time with our brothers and sisters and what better than Rakshabandhan to do that. While some of us have already made plans for the days, some are still anticipating what they are going to do all day on Rakshabandhan.

So here we have a great idea for you. If you and your siblings are movie buffs, here we have compiled the names of top 10 Bollywood movies you can watch with them.

Related

Raksha Bandhan 2022 releases in cinemas and OTT

Upcoming Bollywood Movies 2022, 2023

1- Boom Boom Barrel

Bumm Bumm Bole was the Indian adaptation of the Iranian drama Children of Heaven which was released in 1998. The movie Bumm Bumm Bole was a child-centric movie, but it should be watched by audiences of all age groups.

It is a story about a brother-sister duo going to school, where the role of the brother was played by Darsheel Safari. The love and innocence of pinu and Jhilmil are at the center of the story.

The story revolves around siblings Pinu and Jhilmil, who shared an adorable bond with each other. It shows how they share a single shoe when Jhilmil loses his shoes and the sibling duo fails to inform their parents.

Pinu decides to participate in a school marathon, aiming for third place so he can win a brand new pair of shoes for Jhilmil. The story is full of innocence and emotion and shows how hard times can be passed if you have support.

2- Sarabjit

If we talk about movies based on siblings, how can we forget the movie based on true incidents titled Sarabjit. It shows how a sister fights against the whole system, with the government demanding the release of her brother from Pakistani prison.

Saranbjit’s character was played by Randeep Hooda, who was in Pakistani jail because he accidentally crossed the border and was arrested by the Pakistani army.

The character of Dalbir Kaur (Sarabjits Sister) was played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who struggles with the system to bring her brother from Pakistan to India.

Dalbir Kaur went to Pakistan twice to meet her brother, but even after so much effort she could not bring Sarabjit back. This film is a story of struggle, courage and patience of Dalbir Kaur and his family.

3- Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag will always be that movie that never gets old. Although the film was about the great Milkha Singh and the central theme of the film was not the bond between brother and sister, it was definitely one of the important aspects of the film.

Isri, the sister of Milkha Singh, played by Divya Dutta is a simple girl who doesn’t have much to say, she wants to become that perfect wife even when her husband oppresses her, she doesn’t say a word.

But this sister gathers enough courage and takes a bold step when she takes a stand for her annoys Milkha against her husband when he tries to attack her (Milkha). It shows how Isri couldn’t recognize Milkha and became happier than anything when he came to meet her. This one’s for all those siblings who know they have cheerleaders built into the other half of their duo!

4- Dil Dhadakne Do

If we talk about brother-sister bond, how come we forget Kabir and Ayesha played respectively by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. They showed what a healthy brother-sister relationship looks like.

The bond between Kabir and Ayesha was impeccable, they were honest and loyal to each other and they always supported each other. The brother-sister duo don’t judge each other and don’t let any personal or professional issues come between them.

Dil Dhadakne Do is one of the few multi-star movies that are really worth watching and each character in the movie is very indifferent to each other, but together they are inseparable. Also how can we forget the songs from the movie they are worth dancing with siblings especially gallan goodiyaan.

5- Satte pe Satta

Satte pe satta is a story of 7 brothers which shows how, after the death of their parents, the eldest brother Ravi Anand becomes the guardian of his other six siblings. His dictatorship and measures to get things done frustrates his brothers and so they grow up like animals and it becomes their way of life.

Ravi (Amitabh Bachchan) meets a nurse, Indu (Hema Malini) and both fall in love and get married. After the wedding, Indu moves in with the Anands and is shocked by their way of life. She even tries to change their lifestyle. Satte pe Satta movie is a charming movie about siblings and their funny behavior with moments of emotions and love.

6- My brother Nikhil

My Brother Nikhil is the movie that reiterates what sibling relationships are for and how they can support each other in all aspects of their lives. Nikhil is a swimming champion with a soft, passionate and artistic side. Life takes a turn when he is diagnosed with HIV and is subsequently abandoned by his friends and relatives.

The only person who did not leave him was his sister Anamika played by Juhi Chawala. Even when Nikhil lost his spot on the swim team and was isolated by the authorities, Anamika was the only one who stood by his side.

Anamika helps him rebuild his life and creates an organization to raise awareness among people with similar destinies. This movie is definitely a must see.

7- Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is a typical Bollywood family film which so far is relevant. The film focused on the brotherly bond between three siblings and their families. The film is based on the problems of large corporate families and the rifts created by their wealth and properties.

The film shows how the siblings stay together and support each other in all situations of their lives. There’s no doubt that Hum Saath-Saath Hain is an iconic film, filled with heartwarming love scenes between siblings and the entire extended family and not to forget the iconic ABCD song we all love.

8- Dhanak

Dhanak is the story of siblings close in age. This film presents the compelling story of a blind sister and brother who walk to school together as partners every day, sharing their experiences.

The sister promises her blind brother that he will be able to see the world when he is 9 years old, so she starts writing letters to SRK who encourages eye donations through posters. At first they were discouraged not to get an answer from SRK, but one day they get an answer and their life changes forever. This is the story of hope, compassion and love.

9- Dewar

Movie Deewar was released in 1975 and this movie stars Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as brothers and their father leaves them and they were raised by their mother the elder brother Vijay Verma played by Amitabh Bachchan becomes a criminal while the younger brother Ravi Verma becomes a police officer.

The film presents the story of two brothers who fight until the very end of the story and both of them believe that their point of view is correct.

10-Fiza

Fiza is a crime thriller in which Karishma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan played the role of sister and brother. The film is based on the Bombay riots of 1993. In the film, Karishma Kapoor played the role of Fiza Ikramullah and Hrithik played the role of the younger brother, Amaan Ikramullah.

During 1993, Mumbai riots and Amaan disappeared and because of that neither Fiza nor her mother could find Amaan. But Fiza continued her search and she learned that her brother had joined a terrorist group. The film is full of drama and emotions.