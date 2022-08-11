Jimmie Allen’s Festival spotlights weekend fun on the beach





While beach music venues provide live music of all flavors during the summer months, two coastal festivals in Sussex County are expected to attract fans with an interest in that country. Tickets are still available to see local hero Jimmie Allen headline his second Bettie James Fest at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at Hudson Fields in Milton ($65). As with the inaugural event last year, Allen hosted an eight-hour festival bill that also highlights tours from across the country. The 2022 edition will feature sets from We the Kings, Neon Union, Kounty, Lainey Wilson, JJ Rupp and Chayce Beckham. Hailing from Milton, the Allens star has continued to shine brightly since last summer’s Bettie James Fest (named after his late grandmother Bettie Snead and late father, James Allen). He has won music industry awards and made numerous appearances on national television. Around 4,000 fans attended last year’s festival. In a week, tickets are sold out for a second country concert at Hudson Fields. Singer-songwriter Cody Johnson will headline the triple bill which will run from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, August 20. It will be completed with sets from Randy Houser and Drew Parker. In Dewey Beach, the Bottle & Cork is throwing a party this weekend. The venerable nightclub is owned by the Highway One Ltd group of companies. (which also features the two aforementioned Hudson Fields concerts). The bar will celebrate its 86th birthday on Friday August 12 with a reunion of former local rock band, Mr. Greengenes. The long sold-out show saw all 1,100 tickets disappear the same day they went on sale in February. In Ocean City, the Seacrets complex continues its popular summer reggae concert series. Next on the schedule is a Tuesday, August 16th appearance by Artikal Sound System, from Del Ray, Florida. The band are touring the country in support of their aptly titled new album, Welcome to Florida. SOJA singer-guitarist Trevor Young (who hails from Seaford) will open the show at 9 p.m. Another reggae fiesta at Seacrets will feature Iya Terra with Mike Love at 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 21. Admission to these two shows will only be $5 each (and free with local ID). NOW HERE IS DINNER:Osprey and shark encounter goes viral after moment captured by Lewes photographer In Selbyville, the Freeman Arts Pavilion will feature the Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra’s annual appearance at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16. This year, the general admission concert features bring your own seat ($39, $49). Tickets are long gone for next week’s concert by Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee Elvis Costello, which will appear at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 19. hits, (Whats So Funny Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding. In downtown Rehoboth Beach, the Dogfish Head Brewery will present a free concert by Miami, Florida R&B-rock band Trae & the T-Stones (featuring funk bassist Trae Pierce) at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 12. The following week will see a freebie from Missouri indie-rock quartet Fox Royale at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 19. As mentioned in this column last week, The Starboard nightclub in Dewey Beach is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Summer Comedy Night, which takes place every Tuesday. I got to see funny man Jim Florentine headliner on August 2, during the same week he premiered a pair of sketches on the Comedy Central show he has long been associated with , “Crank Yankers”. Comedy nights continue until Tuesday, August 30, and admission is always free. Musically, The Starboard will feature their annual free appearance by Los Angeles rockers Andy Frasco and the UN at 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 21. Email Roger Hillis at [email protected] OCEAN CITY BEACH PATROL:The Greatest Adventure: Lifeguarding with Lifeguards in Ocean City

