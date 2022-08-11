Entertainment
Forrest Gump goes Bollywood: Watch the trailer for the Hindi remake of the iconic film
Forrest Gump has always felt like a universal story with unforgettable moments, lending itself to international reinterpretations.
Sure enough, now it’s a Bollywood remake.
Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian Hindi remake directed by Advait Chandan and starring Aamir Khan, opens in theaters everywhere today.
The premise: The events of Indian history unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, a man with a deep understanding of emotions. As Paramount Pictures says, a simple man whose extraordinary journey will fill you with love, warmth and happiness.
It’s a remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar-winning adaptation of the Winston Grooms novel that tells the incredible fictional story of a good-natured Alabama man who attends and participates in many of America’s defining events. American history during the second half of the 20th century in a series of poignant sequences in which he touches the lives of many who least expected it.
While most of the best-winning movies are set in Alabama, Zemeckis filmed those scenes in South Carolina, Virginia, and North Carolina. It won six Oscars including Best Picture and Actor (Tom Hanks) and grossed nearly $700 million worldwide. Gump grew up in the fictional town of Greenbow, Alabama, and eventually played football for the University of Alabama under Paul Bear Bryant. And it remains the most decorated among Alabama’s Oscar-related films.
LILY: 35 fascinating facts about Forrest Gump
Gump nabbed Hanks his second straight Oscar and catapulted him further into movie stardom, cementing him as one of Hollywood’s all-time greats.
Khan, a longtime fan of the film which opened nearly 30 years ago, is also a producer of the film who spent a decade trying to get it made. The film reinterprets some lines verbatim, with minor substitutions (like Run, Laal, run!) while putting familiar elements through the prism of Indian culture.
(Forrest says) My mom used to say that life is like a box of chocolates: you never know which one you’ll get. And in this one, the English translation is, My mama used to say life is like a Golgappa: your stomach fills up, but your heart craves more, Khan said, referring to the little circles of bread fried and filled dish enjoyed with spiced water, according to the Associated Press.
They even incorporated the famous Elvis Presley cameo, only this version has legendary Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan. We were trying to find an equivalent of Elvis Presley in America. And I think for us it was an obvious choice to go for Shah Rukh because he’s such a big star and everyone loves him so much,” Khan said, per AP. He was really athletic and generous and said, yes, I would love to do that.
It began filming in October 2019 before production was halted due to COVID-19. They wrapped filming in September 2021 and will finally be released this week, after more than a decade of trying to make it a reality.
Laal Singh Chaddha currently holds a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoeswith critics praising the actors’ efforts to recreate the magic of the original. IndieWires Proma Khosla called it a faithful adaptation that still finds the space to draw on specific cultural influences, a deep story, and beautiful visuals.
If any Hollywood film lends itself to full-throttle Bollywood melodrama, it’s this one, but Laal Singh Chaddha measures its emotional beats tactically, sporadically deploying poignant jabs throughout, she wrote. Knowing the main plot points and general arc of Forrest Gump doesn’t lessen the impact of this version at all, as screenwriter Atul Kulkarni builds a rich world for Laal that feels completely independent of Forrests. Read the full review.
The film hits theaters August 11, including select screens in Alabama. Check fandango for schedules near you. Watch the trailer above.
LILY: Is Forrest Gump an action movie? Stephen Colbert isn’t so sure
Sources
2/ https://www.al.com/life/2022/08/forrest-gump-goes-bollywood-watch-the-trailer-for-hindi-remake-of-the-iconic-film.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Bollywood: Why Arjun Kapoor took so long to reveal his relationship with Malaika Arora – News August 11, 2022
- Visual Support Production Supervisor (Windows Projects and Special Stores), full-time: 59th Street job with Bloomingdale’s August 11, 2022
- Analysis: Is Netflix the envy of Hollywood? Not enough August 11, 2022
- Cricket Cranes lose to Kenya in 3rd game of ICC Challenge League B in Jersey CRICKET August 11, 2022
- M5.1 earthquake hits Japan’s Hokkaido, no tsunami warning issued August 11, 2022