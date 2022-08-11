Forrest Gump goes Bollywood: Watch the trailer for the Hindi remake of the iconic film

Forrest Gump has always felt like a universal story with unforgettable moments, lending itself to international reinterpretations.

Sure enough, now it’s a Bollywood remake.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian Hindi remake directed by Advait Chandan and starring Aamir Khan, opens in theaters everywhere today.

The premise: The events of Indian history unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, a man with a deep understanding of emotions. As Paramount Pictures says, a simple man whose extraordinary journey will fill you with love, warmth and happiness.

It’s a remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar-winning adaptation of the Winston Grooms novel that tells the incredible fictional story of a good-natured Alabama man who attends and participates in many of America’s defining events. American history during the second half of the 20th century in a series of poignant sequences in which he touches the lives of many who least expected it.

While most of the best-winning movies are set in Alabama, Zemeckis filmed those scenes in South Carolina, Virginia, and North Carolina. It won six Oscars including Best Picture and Actor (Tom Hanks) and grossed nearly $700 million worldwide. Gump grew up in the fictional town of Greenbow, Alabama, and eventually played football for the University of Alabama under Paul Bear Bryant. And it remains the most decorated among Alabama’s Oscar-related films.

Gump nabbed Hanks his second straight Oscar and catapulted him further into movie stardom, cementing him as one of Hollywood’s all-time greats.

Khan, a longtime fan of the film which opened nearly 30 years ago, is also a producer of the film who spent a decade trying to get it made. The film reinterprets some lines verbatim, with minor substitutions (like Run, Laal, run!) while putting familiar elements through the prism of Indian culture.

(Forrest says) My mom used to say that life is like a box of chocolates: you never know which one you’ll get. And in this one, the English translation is, My mama used to say life is like a Golgappa: your stomach fills up, but your heart craves more, Khan said, referring to the little circles of bread fried and filled dish enjoyed with spiced water, according to the Associated Press.

They even incorporated the famous Elvis Presley cameo, only this version has legendary Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan. We were trying to find an equivalent of Elvis Presley in America. And I think for us it was an obvious choice to go for Shah Rukh because he’s such a big star and everyone loves him so much,” Khan said, per AP. He was really athletic and generous and said, yes, I would love to do that.

It began filming in October 2019 before production was halted due to COVID-19. They wrapped filming in September 2021 and will finally be released this week, after more than a decade of trying to make it a reality.

Laal Singh Chaddha currently holds a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoeswith critics praising the actors’ efforts to recreate the magic of the original. IndieWires Proma Khosla called it a faithful adaptation that still finds the space to draw on specific cultural influences, a deep story, and beautiful visuals.

If any Hollywood film lends itself to full-throttle Bollywood melodrama, it’s this one, but Laal Singh Chaddha measures its emotional beats tactically, sporadically deploying poignant jabs throughout, she wrote. Knowing the main plot points and general arc of Forrest Gump doesn’t lessen the impact of this version at all, as screenwriter Atul Kulkarni builds a rich world for Laal that feels completely independent of Forrests. Read the full review.

The film hits theaters August 11, including select screens in Alabama. Check fandango for schedules near you. Watch the trailer above.

