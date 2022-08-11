Today, on the eve of Rakhi, two Bollywood biggies came out with a lot of hype. But unfortunately the occupancy has been quite low for both.

In particular, Aamir’s Lal Singh Chadha sees surprisingly low occupancy across the country. As word of mouth is terrible, the film will surely struggle at the box office.

Another released film is Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. The occupancy rate of this film is also low. But as reviews and word of mouth grow, the trade expects growth in evening show occupancy. Let’s see what happens.

