Raksha Bandhan 2022: Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Agastya Nanda, what advice did the child stars get from their older siblings ahead of their big debut





From their public appearances to their Instagram posts, Bollywood is known for its famous sibling duets. Fans always talked about Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoors playful banter in the comments section and Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan argument over food, and their light-hearted taunts. Everyone’s attention is now on those star siblings who are planning to enter the film industry, just like their siblings did. With Raksha Bandhan knocking on our door today, here are five siblings of famous Bollywood actors who will be making their film debuts.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan has her heart set on her brother Ibrahim and refers to him as very talented, “funny” and “handsome” and also revealed that she has a bias towards him. Having done her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath in 2018, she also starred in Simmba the same year and both films were a commercial success. Now his little brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan ventured into Bollywood and is currently assisting Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. Here is Sara’s advice for her brother, In our work, there are a lot of ups, downs and noise. The only way to survive is to know who you are inside. So you have to understand yourself and stick to it, regardless of anything else. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor From sharing their fashionable clothes to supporting the careers of others, Janvi and Khushi Kapoor are B-town’s most beloved siblings. Janhvi debuted in 2018 with Dhadak and managed to make her mark in the industry. Khushi is currently filming her debut with Zoya Akhtars The Archies and here is what her big sister advised her, Don’t do it for any reason other than that you like it. Because people will blame you regardless of the outcome. If you do something with a clear intention, you won’t let any criticism get you down. And that’s the only thing you can hold on to. Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda Marinea Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health, an initiative to tackle the problem of gender inequality in India. She made her screen debut with a commercial for a brand. Her brother, Agastya Nanda will make his Bollywood debut with The Archies and fans have commented on his looks from the film. Supporting her brother on his new journey, Navya shared his photo on Instagram and gave him advice, saying: Hey Junior, it’s your time. Don’t let anyone take it away from you. I love you. So much pride. Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan If reports are to be believed, Aryan Khan will be assisting filmmaker Karan Johar as an assistant director on the sets of Takht, an upcoming period drama. Her younger sister Suhana Khan is set to star in Zoya Akhtars The Archies. Aryan, who doesn’t like Instagram unlike his sister Suhana, shouted out to his little sister for her upcoming movie and wrote: Good luck little sister! Go kick some ass. The teaser looks awesome. Everyone looks great. You will all kill him. Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dasani Abhimanyu Dassani made his Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala’s action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Her sister, Avantika Dassani is a fashion diva and she recently made her Bollywood debut with the web-series Mithya. As she contemplates different projects, Avantika had stated in an interview the advice she received from her brother and mother, actor Bhagyashree. She had said, We all learn from each other. The only advice mom gave me was to be a good person and keep your feet on the ground. My brother told me to work with people whose work I admire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/raksha-bandhan-2022-from-khushi-kapoor-to-agastya-nanda-siblings-of-bollywood-actors-who-will-make-their-debut-8082416/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos