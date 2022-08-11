Mary Rodgers’ Memoir ‘Shy’ Reveals New Stories About Broadway, Family & More :NPR



. Courtesy of the Rodgers-Beaty-Guettel family; Count Wilson/New York Times

Mary Rodgers was a composer, children’s book author, philanthropist and perhaps most importantly the daughter of theatrical legend Richard Rodgers. Although she died in 2014, her memoir was released on Tuesday. Title Shy: The alarmingly outspoken memoir of Mary Rodgersthey are co-authored by New York Times theater critic Jesse Green.

The book, the product of hundreds of hours Green spent with Rodgers, contains detailed, entertaining, even gossipy footnotes on nearly every page. There is an asterisk after the very first word, “Dad”, and the note explains: “If you’ve read this far, you probably know that Dad was Richard Rodgers (1902-1979): composer, womanizer, alcoholic , genius.

“What I wanted was her voice,” says Green, saying he didn’t want to clog up the narrative with lots of descriptions of the people, places and shows that Mary Rodgers was talking about. So he came up with the idea of ​​footnotes. “I felt that if people were going to read this book, what I would want them to have was the experience of sitting in this room and listening to it. read like prose. I want it to read like dialogue. or monologue, really.”



Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Green knew Mary Rodgers long before he met her. “I had been in a show for which she had written the music, Once upon a time there was a mattressin high school and also in camp,” he says. Green says he had a lot of fun starring in Rodgers’ most famous work, it’s a kind of Borscht-Belt adaptation of The princess and the Pea, and originally played Carol Burnett on Broadway. He “loved the music and wondered who this woman was writing it,” he says. “I mean, there were very few female songwriters on Broadway at that time, and certainly none whose shows were in high schools all over the country.”

When commissioned to write a profile of Rodgers’ son, Adam Guettel, composer of Floyd Collins and The light in the square, Green met Mary and her second husband, Hank Guettel. It was his introduction to Rodgers’ alarming outspokenness. “Their behavior was unwise, because during this meeting, just about any provocation on my part, any small question would result in torrents of shockingly honest answers,” Green says, “the kind that you never expect as a journalist or really even as a party animal… At one point she handed me some sort of folder of material to use in the story that included the kind of stuff that you would probably normally burn!”

Green and Rodgers hit it off, and several years before his death she asked him if he would collaborate on her memoir. And true to its subtitle, the book is filled with alarmingly outspoken stories about some of the most important figures of musical theater’s golden age, not just “Dad,” but his collaborators, Lorenz Hart. and Oscar Hammerstein. And so are The Next Generation: Readers learn that Rodgers dated director/producer Hal Prince and lyricist Sheldon Harnick. There are some acidic descriptions by librettist Arthur Laurents and snapshots by Stephen Sondheim over the years.

Green says Rodgers evokes a whole world of privilege, she was brought up at Brearley and Wellesley, much like Jane Austen’s novels: “The restrictions, the opportunities, the connivance, the attempt to find love without betraying yourself too much cheap, mistakes. It was all a great wealth of material that she just dumped, while I sat there madly typing.”

Thus, the book is filled with stories about the rocky relationship she had with her frosty parents (her mother, Dorothy Rodgers, was called “La Perfecta”, behind her back by her friends); her first marriage to an older man, Julian B. Beaty Jr., with whom she had three children and who turned out to be not only gay but physically abusive; the business she had before she married her second husband. “She went through a checklist of unsuitable men,” says Green.

“There’s a lot in this book that I think people know or think they know, but they don’t,” says Green. “And then there are some things that I think are going to shock people.”

One is her relationship with Stephen Sondheim, whom she met when they were teenagers through her father’s partner, Oscar Hammerstein. “He was, in a way, the love of her life,” Green says. He’d thought it was strictly platonic, but she said it wasn’t.” She fell in love with Sondheim when they were children, when they played the first game of chess at Oscar Hammerstein’s farm. And then Sondheim went to play Gershwin on the piano, and she was gone for life.”

But Sondheim was gay. “She told me something I had never read or heard before, that they briefly had what she called a ‘trial marriage’, where they slept together in the same bed in a sort of nightmarish confusion about what they were doing, which was nothing,” Green explains. “But trying to move forward what was clearly a very powerful and deep and non-sexual relationship, at least on her end. And eventually, even she had to say, ‘No, that’s not going to work.’ “”

They collaborated on a few songs together their parody of “The Boy from Ipanema” by The crazy show in 1966, “The Boy From…”, became a staple of cabaret. And they have remained good friends over the years. Rodgers was part of Sondheim’s elaborate celebrity scavenger hunts throughout New York City. And when Sondheim was working on Company, a show about a bachelor and his married friends, he peppered Rodgers with questions about marriage (she was then on her second). He even threw in a little Easter egg in the opening number, where a lyric reads, “Hank and Mary are coming into town tomorrow.”

Rodgers had an active but frustrating career as a theatrical songwriter. “Mary was quite talented, but was somewhat prejudiced by being a talented person who was the daughter of the great, almost universally recognized American musical theater composer,” says Green. There have been flops, shows that were never produced (including, tantalizingly, a Carson McCullers adaptation A member of the marriage), there were constant rumors that his songs were written by his father, which Green says he found amusing.

But at some point, “She just decided, I have a lot of things I can do and I’m going to try something else,” Green says. “This world doesn’t want me or work for me right now. I don’t need to win.”

Perhaps as compensation for her difficult childhood she embarked on parenthood, she had three more children with her second husband, although she also suffered the grief of losing a child to an acute case. of asthma.

And Mary Rodgers had a second career writing children’s books, including Terrible Friday. The wildly popular novel, in which a mother and daughter swap bodies, has been adapted for the screen multiple times and spawned sequels that Rodgers wrote.

As a final act, Mary Rodgers served on the boards of many major institutions, including serving as president of the Juilliard School. Jesse Green says that in this role she was able to support generations of young musicians, actors and writers. “She was invested in the world of talent, not so much in expressing her own,” says Green. “And that’s what made her a great lady and a philanthropist with a real heart and a wonderful person to be around.”