Altamont Fair opens next week with plenty to do, old and new – The Daily Gazette





ALTAMONT The Altamont Fair opens on August 16th. The six-day fair will feature classic favorites as well as new things to see and do. We have new artists and old ones coming back,” said fair board member Pat Canaday. The Royal Hanneford Circus is always fabulous. They’ve had a lot of aerial work this year, with performers on a tightrope. It’s gonna be really cool. Tickets for this year’s fair are $18 if purchased before August 15 at midnight. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the fairs website, altamontfair.com. Tickets at the door are $22 and children under 36 inches are admitted free. Wednesday admission is free for seniors 65 and older, Grange members, active military, and veterans with ID. Canaday said the single rate includes concerts, entertainment and rides. This year the Royal Hanneford Circus and the Sea Lion Splash will have several shows during the fair. The other big show is the Sea Lion Splash, Canaday said, which is actually federally licensed to take seal rescues, and they’re committed to educating people about marine life and seal safety and other marine animals. They are all rescued seals. These sea lions are quite smart. I can not wait to see it. The fan-favorite demolition derby takes place on Sunday. The derby is hugely popular, Canaday said. We have lots of people coming to watch their friends and neighbors compete against these crazy cars. The fair will feature classic dishes as well as unique snacks this year, Canaday said. She noted that pickle pizza and giant mozzarella sticks aren’t new this year, but are very popular. Circus, sea lions, dog shows, pig racing, Native American storytelling, lumberjack shows, hypnotist and magick shows, and live musical entertainment will all be on offer at this year’s fair. The Reid Northrup Memorial Stage will feature nightly entertainment, bands every night, Canaday said. During the day we have Michael DeSchalit, the master hypnotist, who will also do magic for us. He is very funny. He’s out of Las Vegas. He performs there regularly. The Main Line Tap Room will have performers during the day and different shows in the evening, Canaday said. She said there will be six different artists at different times during the fair. We also have a local group, new this year, which is really fun, said Canaday. It’s the Capital District Mega Band. It’s new to us. Its members of the local community who have banded together. They will perform Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Canaday said show attendees will find a variety of things to keep them busy. We have a really fun mix of entertainment, a wonderful middle ground provided by Dreamway Amusements, and the farming aspect. I think we have a really good mix, and I think it works for people. The fair will also have a military ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday to honor veterans. It’s something very special that we do absolutely every year to honor our veterans, Canaday said. We were also very proud of that. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Art, Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts

