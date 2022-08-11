Fair Attractions – The Great New York State Fair





There are many great shows and street level surprises spread throughout the fairgrounds for you to see! Laugh with Hilby the German Juggle Boy, dance to Bandaloni the One Man Band or thrill to the marvels of Circus Hollywood. You can also watch the sea lions perform amazing tricks, get up close to some wild birds of prey, or squeal with delight watching the Hollywood Racing Pigs! Check out all the details below. Bandaloni the One Man Band All the hits, played by one man and his incredible machine. From Thursday August 25with live entertainment daily at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. along the Restaurant Row area. Sponsored by Sleep & Spas ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Birds of prey See majestic birds up close and learn more about them. Shows daily at 11:00 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the State Park in front of the Horticulture Building. Educational exhibition open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sponsored by Strong Industries ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Hollywood Circus Skilled performers, incredible feats. Shows daily at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Family Fun Zone behind the Expo Center. Children’s zoo open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sponsored by Chevrolet ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Featured Fireworks Majestic Fireworks Seen above the fairgrounds two nights, opening day and Labor Day around 9:00 p.m. Sponsored by Tessy Plastics on opening day and AAA of West and Central New York on Labor Day ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Hilby – The Skinny German Juggling Boy Juggling and comedy. From Monday August 29 with shows every day at 11:30 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. Outside the main entrance of the C&S Companies Science & Industry Building across from Chevy Court. Sponsored by Camping World ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Hollywood Race Pigs Porky artists organize a hilarious race. Shows daily at 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. in the Family Fun Zone behind the Expo Center near the Talent Showcase. Sponsored by Chevrolet ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The Mighty Mike Show He is so strong and so funny! Watch some hilarious feats of strength. Shows daily at 11:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in the area between Chevy Court and the NYS Parks Pavilion. Sponsored by the mattress company ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ sea ​​lion splash An all time favorite is back… come see these playful sea creatures perform and delight all ages! Weekday shows at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., weekends at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. In the Family Fun Zone behind the Expo Center near the Talent Showcase. Sponsored by Toyota ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Steve Trash, eco-rock magician Steve Trash has entertained millions of children around the world with his unique brand of eco-magic. Shows daily at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. at the Empire Theater at Wegmans Art & Home Center ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The traveling piano The piano moves, and who makes the music? Shows daily at 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. around Restaurant Row and the Exhibition Center! Sponsored by Beak & Skiff ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Sandtastic Team Sand Sculpture Watch artists create a masterpiece in the Center of Progress Building… Open all day! Sponsored by Tully’s Good Times

