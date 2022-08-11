Padres Daily: Actual Lineup Length Finally Appears; the business model

Hello,

What happened in the last two games is what seemed likely for so long or for five days that felt like five weeks.

The extended Padres line finally did what it was designed to do. And did it in consecutive games.

You can read more about yesterday’s unique 13-7 victory over the Giants in my game history (here).

Every player on the Padres’ roster has had at least one hit and scored at least one run.

They had big hits and timely successes. They got hits in addition to hits in addition to walks.

Austin Nola, who would later score the Padres’ final inning after his two-run homer in the sixth, sparked the Padres’ six-run third inning with a 10-pitch walk.

I was trying to do my job at the time, getting on base before the inning, Nola said. The most important thing there was just to get (pitcher Jakob Junis) working, to put up a good stick, because the guys behind me are the guys.

It’s the real thing. The Padres have the guys now.

Jurickson Profar and Juan Soto singled, Manny Machado doubled, Josh Bell walked, Brandon Drury and Jake Cronenworth singled. Then an out was made before Trent Grisham hit a single and Nola drove into a run with a player-choice grounder.

If we could just develop that mindset, just do your homework to get yourself grounded, Nola said.

In the sixth inning, the Padres scored seven runs after two outs. They were helped by an error, but also had seven straight hits, including homers from Drury and Nola.

Suddenly the snaps didn’t seem so silly anymore. They made sense.

This is what we expect from every (match), Profar said. Just put (together) good drummers, and good things will happen.

For five games, the Padres had fielded rosters that seemed to finally have that longed-for length.

The receivers who beat first (Nola) and the cleanup (Jorge Alfaro) were ninth. Cronenworth, who has beaten second or third place virtually all season, was three to five places lower. Wil Myers beat eighth for the second time in his career. Soto beat second. (Juan Soto! Ahead of Machado.) Bell, the cleanup hitter, was sitting on 14 homers. Drury, the No. 5 hitter, hit 21 home runs, more than any other player who’s been with the Padres all season.

It was so much better than anything a Padres team had fielded in decades. Still, they lost all five games and had their worst five-game streak of the season offensively.

They almost certainly won’t consistently make six runs in one inning and seven in another in very many games. But bigger regular sleeves are conceivable now.

In large part, that’s because the Padres don’t have to think about the biggest inning anymore.

When you know you have good training, you don’t have to worry about hitting the winning home run, Soto said. You can just pass the baton and let the other guys do their job like we did yesterday, like we did today.

What the Padres mostly meant when they said over the past week that it would take time for the roster to gel with the new additions is that everyone had to figure out how to let the roster do this for what it was designed for.

When you look at our best innings and our best games as an offense … it’s like every guy that comes up in that inning has batting quality, Cronenworth said. Even if they go out, it’s difficult. It’s not easy for the pitcher. And you saw it in the third inning where his base hit, walked, hit a base, charged bases, another hit a base. And it keeps happening and you keep getting bases loaded, and there’s no way out of it. (The pitcher) can’t walk the guy, can’t be too good. You’re going to have a good shot to hit.

I think with our lineup, knowing that and taking the pressure off us, knowing that the guy behind you is as good a hitter as you are, I think that’s really good. The most important thing is that in this situation, you get up there and the pressure is off, because of how we have others in the formation. You don’t have to feel any pressure to get that big hit or home run. Just get up there and execute your approach and plan, and good things will happen.

That’s what happened yesterday.

Small bites

The Padres’ four hits with the bases loaded in the third inning were the third in franchise history. They had five in one inning on July 24, 2014 against the Cubs. They had six in one inning on August 23, 2002 against the Marlins.

Yesterday was the Padres 28e comeback win, third in the major leagues. But it was only the 11e time they won a game in which they were trailing after the fifth inning. It was only the second time they came back to win after more than three points behind and the first time they came back twice in a game to win.

Soto went 2-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to 16 games. He’s batting .357/.471/.607 in seven games (35 plate appearances) with the Padres.

Machado was 3-for-5 with two doubles and is batting .363 with a .990 OPS in eight games (36 plate appearances) since Soto’s arrival. He hit .194 with a 677 OPS in the 29 games before Sotos arrived.

Ha-Seong Kim has doubled in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. His .299 batting average and .357 on-base percentage since June 28 leads the team (minimum 50 at-bats).

Cronenworth played his eighth three-hit game of the season, but the first since July 11.

Nola is batting .292 with a .753 OPS over the past two months (36 games).

You can read more about Soto and Bell’s return to Washington in Jeff Sanders’ blog (here). He also wrote about Brandon Drury hitting a home run no one could take away from him and Nola catching a day game after a night game for the third time this season and the second time in five days.

Fairness makes sense

There was a hustle and bustle last week when an unnamed baseball executive was quoted in a article by Jayson Stark of The Athletic saying he was unsure of Padres’ business model following trades for Soto, et al.

There has been some consternation around baseball for a few years that Peter Seidler is a rogue owner who has upended the system to some extent by committing himself as financially as a mid-sized franchise.

The Padres are selling more tickets and therefore more concessions and parking passes. They’re on track to surpass 3 million fans for only the second time in Petco Park’s history. And it will take a lot of tickets and beers to pay off the roughly $70 million Soto will be owed over the next two seasons. And it would take exponentially more to get him to sign a long-term contract.

But in recent days, some have said they’re looking no further than the $4.65 billion price tag Walmart heir Rob Walton paid for the Denver Broncos. The purchase, which was approved by NFL owners on Tuesday, was completed for nearly $1 billion more than Forbes’ last valuation of the franchise.

The Padres, who were bought in 2012 for $800 million, are valued at $1.6 billion by Forbes. It is not the same as what they are worth. Teams almost always sell for way more than they are worth.

Balancing the books on an annual basis is a legitimate challenge for MLB teams. That doesn’t mean they don’t have money to spend.

Alright, that’s it for me. Flight early this morning.

No game today, so see you Saturday after the opener in Washington.