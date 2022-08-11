County Fair, new music slate of entertainment offerings this week

The neck of San Juannotty Fair continues Thursday, August 11 through Sunday, August 14 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children. Dial 505-324-5571.

The designer market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk on Thursday, August 11 at Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features live music and around two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more . Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic nightled by Efrain Oquita will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Dial 505-258-4076.

Barry Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 11 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Dial 505-436-2657.

Girls’ nighta men’s dance revue, will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20e Street in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337 for ticket information.

The Four Corners Musical Theater Company presents her production of “Annie!” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11 through Saturday, August 13 and 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Production continues August 18-21. Tickets are $14 and $18. Visit fmtn.org/shows or call 505-599-1184 for tickets.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 11 at The Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Dial 505-632-2457.

The TGIF musical series continues with a performance by the Shawn Arrington Blues Band at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12 at Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Dial 505-599-1484.

A demonstration of an epilogue laser engraver takes place at noon on Friday, August 12 at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Dial 505-566-3112.

A grand opening party and the ribbon-cutting ceremony for San Juan College’s new student housing center will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at the corner of Sunrise Parkway and Education Drive on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event will include tours, live music and refreshments. Visit sanjuancollege.edu/housing for more information.

solitary pinon performs a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, August 12 at the Aztec Museum Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. at Aztec. Entrance is through the gate on Park Avenue on the west side of the complex. Dial 505-334-9829.

The lecture series at the Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec, will continue at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12, with a presentation on “Trekking in the Land of the Matriarch” by Navajo poet and artist Venaya Yazzie. Free. Dial 505-334-6174.

The band This Time Around performs at 7 p.m. Friday, August 12 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Mark Wills performs a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, August 12 at the McGee Park Outdoor Pavilion, 41 County Road 6668, during the San Juan County Fair. Entry is free with a fair entry fee. Dial 505-324-5571.

karaoke dj begins at 8 p.m. Friday, August 12 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. at Aztec. Dial 505-334-8842.

wild jokers performs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Dial 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 13 at the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Dial 505-334-9496.

A ceremony honoring the sailors of the USS Theodore will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 13, at All Veterans Memorial Plaza at Berg Park in Farmington. Bruce Black Sr. will be the keynote speaker.

An arts and crafts fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, under the Porte Cochère of the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Upper Fruitland. Free. Dial 505-960-7000.

Virginia cherry jam continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 13, outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Dial 505-599-1174.

Wings II performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Coverage is $10. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Thompson Square performs a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at the McGee Park Outdoor Pavilion, 41 County Road 6668, during the San Juan County Fair. Entry is free with a fair entry fee. Dial 505-324-5571.

Jack Ellis continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 14 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Kirtland Farmers Markettakes place 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 15 at the Kirtland City Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Dial 505-592-2551.

Tuesday morning birdwatchers the group meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16 at the Riverside Nature Center at Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free for experienced and novice birdwatchers. Free. Dial 505-599-1422.

A story and craft session will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st Street in Bloomfield. Dial 505-632-8315.

The San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16 at Chef Bernie’s Restaurant, 910 W. Main St. in Farmington. All registered Democrats are welcome. Send an email to [email protected]

The Farmington Farmers Markettakes place from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 at the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Dial 505-334-9496.

Trivia night will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 at Clancy’s Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20e Call St. 505-325-8176.

A Brown Bag Birding session will take place at noon on Wednesday, August 17 at the Riverside Nature Center at Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring their lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to observe wildlife. Free. Dial 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmer’s Marketwill take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Dial 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 at Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia night will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Dial 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20e Street in Farmington. Free. Dial 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected]