Direxion Launches Electric and Autonomous Vehicle ETF with 2X Daily Leverage: EVAV

EVAV offers 200% exposure to the electric and autonomous vehicle industry

NEW YORK, August 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —Directiona leading provider of tradable and thematic ETFs, today announced the launch of the Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Actions Bull 2X (Symbol: EVAV). The Fund aims to achieve 200% of the daily performance of the Indxx US Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index.

The Indxx US Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index provides exposure to 25 US-listed companies poised to disrupt the existing transportation market by delivering new, cleaner modes of transportation, such as electric and autonomous vehicles. It includes companies other than automakers to paint a more holistic picture of the growing industry. Charging station manufacturers, such as ChargePoint and Blink; companies involved in software development and manufacturing of various electrical components; as well as electric vehicle manufacturers such as Tesla, Lucid and NIO are all included.

Funds Symbol Reference Raw Costs Report Report Costs Report* Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous vehicles Actions Bull 2x eBike Indxx United States Electric and autonomous Vehicle Index 1.09% 1.07% * The Advisor has contractually agreed to waive some or all of its management fees and/or reimburse the Fund for other expenses until September 1, 2023.

“The path to long-term acceptance and widespread adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles is brighter than ever,” said Managing Director and Product Manager of Direxion, david mazza.”eBikeallows traders to take an amplified bullish position on electric and autonomous vehicles, and the infrastructure to support them.”

The global market share of electric and autonomous vehicles is growing rapidly, with more than 10 million electric vehicles on the road today1 and 66 million expected in the next 20 years2. The number of self-driving vehicles is also set to increase, with a projection of 33 million self-driving cars on the road by 2040.3.

These growth projections came before Sens. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.) and chuck schumer (DN.Y.) presented a $369 billion proposal on climate and taxation in the Senate in late July 2022. The Senate bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, is expected to significantly affect the number of Americans driving next-generation automobiles by improving the production and storage of US energy, supply chain and manufacturing capabilities. .

“With the Senate passing the Cut Inflation Act, the market is looking at the electric and autonomous vehicle sector with fresh eyes given the prospect of long-term government support,” said Managing Director of Direxion and Head of Sales and Alternatives, Edward Egilinsky. “These stocks may be volatile in nature, and therefore eBikecan be used as a trading tool for active traders looking to take advantage of short-term price swings.”

All of Direxion’s leveraged and inverse ETFs are intended only for investors who have a thorough understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There can be no assurance that these ETFs will achieve their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center where you’ll find educational brochures, videos and a self-paced online course to help you understand if leveraged ETFs are right for you.

About Directionxion:

Direxion equips conviction-driven investors with purpose-built ETF solutions honed for precision. These solutions are available to a wide range of investors, whether they are executing short-term tactical trades or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion’s reputation is built on developing products that accurately express market insights and enable investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $20.7 billion of assets under management at June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com .

There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

Leveraged ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should only be used by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking leveraged and inverse daily investment results, and who intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Due to the day-to-day nature of the leveraged and inverse investment strategies employed, there is no guarantee of long-term inverse returns. Past performance does not represent future results.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Sub-Fund before investing. A Sub-Fund’s prospectus and simplified prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus, call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and simplified prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Equities ETF Risks Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the investment strategy will be successful. The Fund is not diversified and understands the risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector or geography, which may increase volatility. The use of derivative products such as futures and swaps is subject to market risks which may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The risks of the Fund include the effects of market capitalization and volatility risk, leverage risk, derivatives risk, market risk, counterparty risk, rebalancing risk, risk of intraday investing, daily index correlation risk, risk related to other investment companies (including ETFs) and risks specific to investing in electric and autonomous vehicle companies, as well as in the information technology, industrials and consumer discretionary.

General risks for electric and stand-alone businesses include intense competition and rapid product obsolescence, loss or degradation of intellectual property, supply chain disruption, regulatory changes, as well as attack risks. of cybersecurity. Please see the Summary and Full Prospectus for a more complete description of these and other Fund risks.

