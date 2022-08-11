Universal Orlando Resort Holiday Celebration Returns in November





Universal Orlando Resort has revealed exciting details ahead of its destination-wide Holidays 2022 celebration, which will return with daily entertainment from November 12 through January 1, 2023. Customers can start planning a unique range of festive experiences, including Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as Universal’s Holiday Parade with Macy’s, Grinchmas and more. All the fun is included with theme park admission. THE ADVERTISEMENT trendy now This year, park-goers can expect to see the transformation of Hogwarts Castle during ‘The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle’ in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which will itself be transformed into a wonderland. holidays using themed decorations, garlands and lights. Additionally, the season will feature special holiday-themed performances by the Frog Choir in Hogsmeade as well as Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees in Diagon Alley. After dark, Hogsmeade guests can enjoy a screening of holiday moments inspired by Harry Potter stories. Meanwhile, the Holiday Parade at Universal Studios Florida will feature several fan-favorite characters from blockbuster movies such as Despicable Me, Shrek and Madagascar as well as dozens of massive balloons, colorful holiday floats and hundreds of festive entertainers. The memorable experience will culminate with a visit from Santa Claus, who will lead a finale crowned by the lighting of the park’s 80-foot-tall Christmas tree. The magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. (photo courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort) Grinchmas at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will be highlighted by the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular”, a live-action retelling of Dr. Seuss’ holiday classic featuring none other than the Grinch. Seuss Landing will also impress with oversized candy canes, twisting Christmas trees, wreaths and stunning garland ornaments Guests will notice special appearances by the jolly Whos of Who-ville and can even meet the Grinch for a photo. Visitors also won’t want to miss the return of Mannheim Steamroller to Universal Studios Florida, which will feature some of the season’s signature sounds during live performances on December 3, 4, 10, and 11. Universal Orlando Resort will reveal additional details regarding its holiday season offerings in the coming weeks. But right now, travel advisors can save their clients 30% off a special vacation package which includes five nights’ accommodation at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or Universal’s Aventura Hotel, five days of access to Universal Orlando’s theme parks, and exclusive hotel benefits like Early Park Admission. For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse Newsletter.

