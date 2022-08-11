Entertainment
Songwriters Night, Baseball Fundraisers, Classic Cars
This weekend, get out and enjoy some live music for a good cause, race the classic cars at the Co-op or take the kids to the park for a movie and more.
1. Columbia Miracle League Songwriters Night
Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up playing sports, and this weekend will be your chance to help make that happen.
Miracle League of Columbia, established in 2021, is an organization that provides athletic programs for children with disabilities between the ages of 5 and 19 to enjoy America’s favorite pastime.
Miracle League will host ‘A League of Their Own’ Songwriters Night starting at 6pm Saturday at The Antrim, 2759 Pulaski Highway.
In addition to an evening of live music, there will also be a live auction as well as words from special guest motivational speaker HK Derryberry. All proceeds will be donated so that Miracle League children will one day have their own ball court and playground.
Tickets are $250 and can be purchased at www.ColumbiaMiracleLeague.com.
2. Cruise in the cooperative
It’s time again for car enthusiasts and collectors to come together for another exciting cruise through the co-op this weekend.
The popular auto enthusiast event will return to the Columbia United Farm & Home Co-op, 975 Riverview Lane, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
As always, Cruisin’ the Co-op will feature plenty of classic cars, food trucks, music and more.
The Coop showroom will also be open until 7 p.m.
3. Movies in the Park: ‘Moana’
Summer is almost over, which means there’s little chance of getting out of the house and bringing the family to see a movie at the park.
Maury County Parks and Recreation, along with Friends of Maury County Parks, continues its summer tradition of hosting movies at Maury County Park Park, 1018 Maury County Park Drive.
This month’s feature film will be “Moana,” which will screen near the Bridle & Saddle Club pavilion next to the baseball diamond.
The event begins at 7 p.m., with the film beginning at sunset. Arrive early and take advantage of food trucks and other pre-movie activities.
Guests are asked to leave their pets at home and no alcohol will be allowed.
4. Duck Muletown Idol
Think you have the best singing voice in town?
Put your skills to the test at Rusty Duck, 405 Riverside Drive, this weekend as the bar/venue hosts Muletown Idol this Friday.
The 21+ Karaoke Competition begins at 7 p.m. with each performance judged in three categories, including song choice, stage presence and vocal strength/range. Candidates are also invited to perform original songs.
The winner will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to record their own album in a professional studio.
The cost is $10 to enter and the contest will run during the first week of September.
5. Live Entertainment
Deondra and 46th story will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge, 814 S. Main St., beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
jesse black will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Anna Lynn Ferris will perform at Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.
The amylase band will perform at the Boondox beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
classic vinyl will perform at Cypress Barn at Miller Lake, 5176 Miller Lake in Culleoka, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. RSVP is required by calling (931) 982-4422, messaging Teresa Lo via Facebook, or emailing [email protected]
Kristine Larkin will perform at Twisted Copper Brewing, 121 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Aaron Sizemore will perform at Bad Idea Brewing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Real Deal Group will perform at Ember’s Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
level 77 will perform at Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.
