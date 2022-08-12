Will Hollywood’s $21 billion treasure be enough to save the studios?

The record amount of money studios have stashed away for a rainy day may not be enough to fortify its balance sheet — and its studio jobs — from the recession

Here’s why Hollywood screenwriters, actors, executives and craftsmen should care: Their jobs could depend entirely on how much studio can hide under the mattress. This extra cash can be deployed as dividends to satisfy investors, strengthen balance sheets to avoid layoffs, and provide a powder keg to recover companies weakened by an economic downturn.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that no matter how much CEOs bragged during the second-quarter earnings cycle about how much money they saved, it won’t make much difference if a recession is prolonged and deep.

Studios and their investors should be grateful to have the cash, because it’s better than not having it, but that doesn’t guarantee you won’t suffer a lot, said veteran analyst Hal Vogel. entertainment industry who wrote the book, Bubbles and Financial Market Meltdowns.

But is it a soft landing or a hard landing? he added. I don’t know, maybe they’re just ringing the control tower.

Disney’s Bob Chapek finally took a break on Wednesday by proclaiming that his cash on hand hit $13 billion in his third fiscal quarter, by far the highest amount in the industry. Earlier today, Lachlan Murdoch boasted that Foxs $5.2 billion continues to stand out in a crowded media ecosystem offering consistent operating performance and a robust free cash flow profile along with an enviable balance sheet.

Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery brought in $4 billion in cash which CEO David Zaslav said would be increased as the combination of the two media giants will generate significant free cash flow generation and growth. The company spent about $4 billion in cash on Discovery’s acquisition of AT&T’s iconic studio.

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said the studio will continue to maintain significant financial flexibility with $4 billion in cash and a $3.5 billion line of credit intact. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer – whose company is seen as both a takeover target and an acquirer – pointed out that the company has approximately $380 million in free cash and deep liquidity with a line of credit. $1.25 billion intact.

Certainly, Hollywood is far from the levels on which the big American technology companies are squatting.

Apple alone has around $206 billion in its crazy money stash. In fact, there are 13 tech companies that are sitting on just over $1 trillion in saved cash — bulldozing the remaining $2 trillion expected from the rest of the Standard & Poor’s 500 constituents, according to the the index’s chief analyst, Howard Silverblatt. (He said in February that S&P 500 companies now have enough cash give $8,131 to every man, woman and child in the USA)

This liquidity is important for consumer-facing businesses that bet on everything from box office and theme park tickets, to merchandise sales and streaming subscriptions. It’s what helps sustain their businesses in the face of the threat that advertisers will rein in spending because consumers tighten their belts as inflation rises.

Consumer discretionary spending experienced difficult conditions in the second quarter. It’s a trend that’s likely to continue for at least a few quarters given the dismal state of the consumer despite a still strong job market, said Bret Jensen, chief investment strategist for hedge fund Simplified Asset Management. based in Miami. The personal savings rate has fallen to levels not seen since the financial crisis and credit card debt has risen sharply recently. This tells me that the consumer is being largely exploited.

So using that money for dividends (or even stock buybacks) is one way to at least prevent investors from selling. Stock buybacks have never been a good option, veteran analyst Vogel said, because they tend to buy at the top of the market when everyone else is bullish. For example, Netflix announced a $5 billion stock buyback in April 2021 when shares were trading at around $550 per share, and it has since fallen to a low of $162).

But there is an M&A trick up their sleeve.

What if the economy shows signs of mildly weakening and Hollywood studios are sitting on mountains of cash with no real way to invest it? It won’t be dead money. There won’t be transformative deals like the acquisition of Warner Bros. by Discovery for $43 billion or Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s film unit for $71.3 billion, but there are one-off deals to snatch intellectual property and management teams and holes that need to be attic.

But big studio machines will have competition. Hedge funds, venture capitalists, vulture syndicates and private equity players are all looking.

“It’s not just studios that have money, it’s private equity and strong management teams with successful existing businesses that see opportunities,” said Matt Rosenberg, managing director and chief funding officer. news for asset manager Monroe Capital, a middle-market lender making a new push in Hollywood business. “Investors are always looking for opportunities in poorly managed or struggling companies from which they can extract value. The pandemic may have created conditions conducive to agreements. »

Big private equity firms like Apollo and Blackstone Group have invested heavily in Hollywood production companies, especially as major streaming services are in a content arms race to outdo the others. By all accounts, an estimated $50 billion to $100 billion a year is spent creating content that attracts new streaming subscribers. And, while the huge entertainment companies focus on their platforms, the big investment companies try to profit.

For example, Apollo earlier this year bought a $760 million stake in Chinese movie studio (and former Thomas Tull) Legendary Entertainment that was behind movies like “Godzilla” and “Dune.” Peter Chernin’s production company, The North Road Co., is funded with $500 million from Providence Equity Partners and $300 million in debt from Apollo to complete small deals. Candle Media, run by former Disney execs Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, owns a multi-billion dollar Blackstone war chest.

“The ability to pick up these kinds of businesses at a reasonable price is viable, and sometimes a good use of money as long as it’s not a huge transaction that transforms the structure of the business,” Vogel said. “The tires have been hit a lot at Lionsgate, and I struggle with that assessment, but let’s see what happens next and where we go.”