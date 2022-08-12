Entertainment
Emily the Criminal, Review: Good Script, Meh Movie
The writer-director hyphen is the boon and the bug of independent cinema. Directors working with their own material are likely to create a more unified and personalized film. But, because writing a screenplay is mostly hand-crafted, and the shooting itself (especially on a low budget) is usually a hectic rush, the character writing the screenplay often dominates, to the detriment of the film. New drama Emily the Criminal (opening Friday), the feature debut of writer-director John Patton Ford, falls on both sides of the divide. It creates a main character, played by Aubrey Plaza, who seems to carry a world with her, and it sets the action in a shadowy realm of job hustlers that emerges in fascinating detail. Yet this core of cinematic power results in an unremarkable, modestly engaging but undistinguished film that speaks as much to the data of filmmaking as it does to Ford’s own ambivalent directing.
Plaza is front and center throughout, playing Emily Benetto, a young woman from Los Angeles who, in the first scene, learns a bitter lesson: During a job interview, she admits to having a criminal record, but lies to the interviewer about the details, which he knows in detail from the background check he performed on her. The real story involves a violent crime, the intricacies of which only emerge towards the end of the film, in the kind of poker table reveal that would be a spoiler but, let’s just say it, unsurprisingly marks Emily as a criminal of virtue. . . Emily attended art school and is a talented Newark artist (indicated as a marker of her harsh past, which is also overstated in her accent). She is struggling with student debt and unable to get a desk job because of her record; She works in a low-paying, high-stress food service. On the recommendation of a well-meaning colleague (Bernardo Badillo), Emily follows a lead to a job that supposedly pays two hundred dollars for an hour’s work.
Or rather a scam. She is hired, if that’s the word, to work as a dummy buyer to bring a fake credit card and fake driver’s license to an appliance store and buy an expensive item, which her handlers will resell. The films’ fascinating exposition of the many elements involved in this scheme is at the heart of the film: the multiple layers of vetting (a sort of unofficial background check) that Emily is also subjected to for this job; the breathtaking speed with which his identity and personal data are swallowed up in the scheme; the room filled with candidates who benignly participate in the same configuration; the candor of the manager regarding the nature of the scam; and the technological sleight of hand on which it depends.
The quasi-documentary power of this exhibition is matched only by what it quickly and skilfully reveals about Emily’s character. She packs a canister of pepper spray when she heads for the hideout; she takes the floor to ask a bold question when she’s around; she keeps it cool under the supervision of a security guard. She takes the scam so well that her master, a young Lebanese named Youcef (Theo Rossi), recruits her for a more profitable and riskier purchase. A completely absurd car chase and fight ensues, creating a warm personal relationship between Emily and Youcef that drives the dramatic film. Youcef is, in his own way, a virtuous criminal who seeks to raise funds solely for his professional dream of buying, renovating and reselling apartments. As they grow closer, Youcef takes Emily into the business as a quasi-partner, sparking conflict with her brother, Khalil (Jonathan Avigdori), and leading to the inevitable outcome of cathartic violence.
Ford clearly revels in the art of credit card crime, but if I so visibly revel in the plot details of the film, it’s because Ford leaves nothing else out. Just as there is only a hint of the larger web of relationships and plans upon which Youcef and Khalil’s affairs depend, there is only a hint of the interests, passions, experiences and Emily’s identity. Ford shapes her character as if commanding from a menu of traits that enable plot: she’s an artist, but she’s tough, impulsive and confrontational, but mostly defensive after enduring a variety of abuse. The presence of her longtime friend from high school and art school, Liz (Megalyn Echikunwoke), an artist who is a young high-flying success in publicity, only serves as Emily’s counter life to the rising middle class life that would have been hers if not for her criminal record. The presence of Youcef and Khalil’s mother (Sheila Korsi) is reduced to the kind of stereotype that is long overdue.
The film addresses the ugliness of the plight of American workers, matching the abuse Emily endures in her restaurant job with a nod to similar abuse in the distinguished creative field of advertising. It depends on the heavy burden of debt that unrich young people take on for the chance to realize their talent and dreams. It suggests, albeit very vaguely, exclusions and prejudices that lead well-meaning people to live in crime. It alludes, too vaguely, to the failures of the legal system to defend women against domestic abusers. The hand-waving on social issues mirrors Ford’s hand-waving approach to the character, as he lets Plaza do most of the work, thanks to his acting talent.
Plaza endows Emily with a fierce determination, an impulsive physique, a strongly defiant gaze, and an all-encompassing but relentless energy that pervades and intensifies the entire film. Yet Ford, having crafted an utterly captivating set-up and adding a volatile melodramatic twist to it, never seems to look past the specifics of his scenes, each fitting into the plot regardless of character, but never making trigger its mechanism another turn to come. . Plaza throws herself into the role with dedication, but Ford gives her little to work with. He shows little curiosity about Emily’s mental life, about what she does when she’s not doing what’s on screen. The film’s potential remains unfulfilled, as if it hadn’t been filmed in the first place but was still a script. He’s screaming for an instant remake.
