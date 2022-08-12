Entertainment
Get the free 13News Now+ app: Watch on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Watch shows from 13News Now, Check This!, Daily Blast Live, Locked On Sports, old archival reports, special features and more!
NORFOLK, Va. The free 13News Now+ the application allows you to broadcast live events on Year and Amazon FireTVincluding daily news bulletins from the 13News Now team.
13News now+ features live news videos as they happen, plus on-demand videos of top news, Hampton Roads weather, sports and more!
The app also includes 24/7 scheduling, such as:
- Daily Blast Live, your daily entertainment solution
- Check this out!, separating viral fact from fiction
- Locked On Sports, a deep dive into your favorite teams
We also dig into our archives to bring you weekly Thursday documentaries and specials. You can watch them every Thursday morning and evening!
HOW TO ADD 13NEWS NOW+ TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
Year: Add the 13News Now+ Roku Shop Channel or by searching for “13News Now”.
Amazon FireTV: Search “13News Now” for find the free 13News now+ app to add to your accountor have the 13News Now+ delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV via Amazon.com or the Amazon app.
REGULARLY SCHEDULED SHOWS
4:307
13News Now Dawn
1212:50
13News now at noon
6:30 p.m.
13News Now at 6
11:11:35 p.m.
13News Now at 11
68h
13News Now Dawn
6:30 p.m.
13News Now at 6
11:11:30 p.m.
13News Now at 11
68h
13News Now Dawn
6:30 p.m.
13News Now at 6
11:11:30 p.m.
13News Now at 11
*Weekend news feeds may not appear on 13News Now+ due to ABC programming schedules.
GOOD TO KNOW
The 13News now+ The app does not broadcast national ABC newscasts, primetime shows, or sports.
13News Now with the ABC lineup can be streamed through several subscription services such as YouTube Television, LIVE STREAMWhere Hulu + Live TV.
MORE WAYS TO GET 13NEWS NOW
Subscribe to the In the NOW newsletter for a daily dose of top Hampton Roads titles.
Download the 13News Now app for iPhone and Android to get news alerts, weather updates, and the latest Hampton Roads news on your phone.
NEED HELP? HERE’S A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE
Make sure you have a Roku device or a TV with Roku built-in. Some TV brands come with Roku out of the box. Get help with setting up your Roku device or TV.
From the Roku home screen, scroll down to Search Channels. Search for “13News Now” and select the 13News Now+ application to download it to your Roku device or TV. So just select the 13News Now+ application on the home screen to open it.
Make sure you have an Amazon Fire TV or an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get help with setting up your Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick.
From the Amazon Fire TV home screen, scroll right to the word Search. Search for “13News Now” and select it 13News Now+ app to download it and connect it to your Amazon and/or Amazon Prime account.
You can also Connect the 13News Now+ application to your Amazon Prime account through Amazon.com or the Amazon app. Using this method will also download the 13News now+ app on your Amazon Fire TV.
