Hollywood’s Latest Restaurant Sensation: A Traveling Cartoonist
You won’t find anything about it in the menu of My friendsbut a quirky addition during dinner wows guests at Hollywood’s newest brasserie Chief Lincoln Carson and the group Ten Five Hospitality: an itinerant artist quietly draws diners as they eat.
Most clients do not even realize that they are attracted to Thérèse Gardiner, find her @theresegardinerr on Instagram since the small and discreet portrait painter keeps her distance in her work. But the delight on the faces as she presents the finished renders lets you know how special the experience is for those lucky enough to be chosen.
By the time my wife and I noticed Therese drawing us last month, she had almost finished her drawing.
We loved the simple lines and Parisian vibe, although we looked pretty serious for two people who laughed a lot that night. All of this left me with a lot of questions so I contacted Thérèse to find out more.
What’s the secret to being a traveling entertainer at one of LA’s hottest new restaurants?
Therese Gardiner: No secret, I just introduced myself in full Thérèse mode. I have been painting, sketching, sketching, then offering art to people that I have found in cafes and restaurants for years. When I’m not at home working on commissions or a piece for myself, you’ll most likely find me with a book and pen propped in my lap, staring intently at someone. A large percentage of the time I’ll walk over and give it to the person, but if I’m feeling shy I’ll leave it at the table, never knowing whose drawing it will end up with.
A few months ago, a friend sent me the My Friends job description, and I was thrilled that someone wanted to pay me to do what I love the most, my free time, crawling on people , like an illustrator.
Now that’s funny. What are your origins?
Therese Gardiner: I grew up in an alternative, almost hippie family, and spent the first few years of my life moving around the United States. We’ve done quite a bit of travel in South America and Europe and a year-long stay in a caravan motorhome in the US. My parents felt it was very important that we were lively and engaged children rather than distracted. I didn’t watch much TV and spent a lot of time outdoors, immersed in the imagination. My mom homeschooled us through high school along with my three sisters, allowing me to engage with my unique interests and pace of life from an early age.
Therese Gardiner: From an early age, I spent hours locked in my room working on my art. I’m grateful that no one ever stopped me because my life seems almost the same as that now. My parents never pushed me down a path, so I took the sample of life and tried on many different skin patterns, going to school and an embarrassing selection of odd jobs and of lifestyles.
I learned to trust my natural inclinations, most of which were aided by a high-functioning autism diagnosis. I have been able to accept that my life will be different and I can follow my heart and desire for time alone, structured daily rituals of creativity and almost all of my time spent focusing on art, reading , writing, music. things that calm my brain. I feel extremely blessed to have learned to support myself through the fruits of my focus and labor, and to live entirely from those benefits now. My Friends is now an essential part of that, giving me a place to introduce myself and connect as I am.
Wow. Thank you for your frank and honest response. More than I expected. And fascinating. What about your technique? How do you get the job done so quickly?
Therese Gardiner: Speed definitely comes with practice and discipline over the years. I spent a lot of time developing portraits and gesture drawings trying to capture the angles and shapes that make faces recognizable and distinct, and accentuate them. But I mostly trust my hand to follow my eyes, because I usually spend more time looking at the person than at the paper. The connection between fine motor skills and sight grows stronger, and I can usually trace the face with a pencil in seconds, then refine with the pen.
What percentage of people notice that you draw them?
Therese Gardiner: I’m in a constant game of trying to finish the piece before someone notices me, so I don’t have to spend the rest of the portrait awkwardly peering into their souls every few seconds while I’m forced to keep watching them until I’m done. The good thing is that I don’t think I’m very scary or intimidating, so optical intrusion is usually forgiven and laughed at.
Any favorite reactions or interactions or quotable compliments so far?
Therese Gardiner: A girl cried once, I thought she was beautiful and quirky and wanted to draw that. I put her on the table and looked back for a reaction and she was crying. I thought she was upset by the drawing and didn’t like my portrayal of her, but our manager checked in and she said she was moved by it. And I guess that’s why I love it so much, it makes people feel special and noticed and worth drawing.
How do you think your job adds to the overall restaurant dining experience?
Therese Gardiner: It gives the space a sense of importance or the 18th century equivalent of paparazzi. I think it gets people’s attention to notice more closely and more fully where they are; and why this place should be important to them personally, especially when you get something to take home like a drawing. In short, I would say it makes the dining experience personal and intimate between the customer and the restaurant in a way that is not achievable through a classic sit down, eat, leave evening.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
