Is “A League of Their Own” 2022 based on a true story?

Thirty years later A league apart Launching in theaters for the first time (sorry, baseball pun required), a new Prime Video series of the same name pays homage to the iconic film.

The series, which premieres August 12, also centers on a women’s baseball team in 1943, with an expanded focus to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, according to the streamers official synopsis. The original film is such a beloved classic that series star and co-creator Abbi Jacobson even approached Penny Marshall and Geena Davis for their blessing while working on the reboot. she said People . Watching the show, you may be wondering: Is this A league apart based on a true story? Let’s go.

Davis with the stars of the new A league apart series, Darcy Carden, Abbi Jacobson and Chant Adams. Kelly Lee Barrette // Getty Images

The real story behind A league apart

Yes, the film is indeed drawn from a true story, quite personal as well! Kelly Candaele, who shares a story credit on the original film, recently explained the inspiration behind A league apart at MLB.com. His mother, Helen Candaele, and sister, Margaret, were actually the first sisters to compete in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the true professional league, founded in 1943, which appears in both the film and television versions. of A separate league.

Helens’ son Kelly has teamed up with Kim Wilson to film a documentary about the historic league and the women who played in it titled, you guessed it, A separate league. The doc, which used real footage from the women’s league, eventually caught the attention of director Marshall.

The end product is more of a comedy and big Hollywood production than Candaele originally had in mind, he told MLB.com, but he’s not complaining. In fact, Candaele praised the decision to showcase the spirit of the league, even though the whole story isn’t necessarily a beat-for-beat account of his mother’s experience.

These women were characters, personalities, bigger than Madonna and Geena Davis and Rosie O’Donnell, although Rosie O’Donnell was a pretty big personality, he said. They were gregarious and loved the game, and caring and knew baseball, loved to talk about it. So that was the greatest thing about it, just finding all these women together, 100 women who played baseball and were just great athletes. And loved to tell their story.

But what about the new series? While it shares its name and cheerful spirit with the original film, per Prime Video, it also goes beyond the personal story of the original scribes and draws inspiration from other gamers at the time, especially those who weren’t in the spotlight the first time around.

Much of our pitch stemmed from research and discovery of Mamie Johnson, Toni Stone and Connie Morgan, who were women who played in the black leagues, Jacobson recently said The cup. I often think people will see this poster and say, They do a woke version. And it’s like, No, we presented what it really was.

Jacobson expanded on the research process in an interview with reading list, noting that she explored Chicago Defender archives to ensure as authentic an approach as possible. The Defender was such an important source of information for the black community and was such an important part of providing information to black America, that it felt like it had to be on the show, even though we only mentioned it , she explained.

LGBTQ+ representation was another important consideration for Jacobsonand while, as in the film, new characters don’t always translate directly to real people, they are based on the lives of women at the time. We really focused on some of the stories that weren’t being told. We found many different personal stories from the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, and we also likened the experiences on the show to many of the experiences across the country that we found.

In addition to Jacobson, A league apart also stars Chant Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Roberta Colindrez. The show will premiere on Saturday August 12.

Grace Wehniainen is a freelance culture editor at Oprah Daily and entertainment editor for Bustle, where she covers everything from Grey Anatomy at The single person, the latest Marvel titles, and more. His film and TV coverage has also appeared in Bright Wall/Dark Room, Electric Literature and the 2019 Essay Collection, Mister Rogers and Philosophy:Wondering Through the Neighborhood.