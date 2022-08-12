Bollywood roundup: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Bhumi Pednekar, Ali Fazal, and more…

– Advertising –

Here’s why Sonam is grateful to Malaika, Arjun’s girlfriend

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the latest episode of “Koffee With Karan” revealed why she is grateful to Malaika Arora, the girlfriend of her brother Arjun Kapoor.

In the segment, #siblingtrolls, Sonam chose a card that said, “Who’s the s***tier brother?”

Sonam burst out laughing and said, “I don’t even need to say that’s self-explanatory.”

Karan pointing to Arjun: “I will answer this on his behalf, you are definitely the s**tier brother.”

The actor added that he is now “retired”.

Karan sided with Arjun and said, “And no shame. It’s great I would like to be one”

Sonam then thanked Malaika for being in her brother’s life.

She said, “Thank goodness for the Malla Forums. We had to come to terms with it. »

Responding to his sister, Arjun asked, “What does this mean.. I would have continued if I didn’t have a girlfriend. It was a milestone.”

The actor then said, “Don’t make me say things I regret. It’s the sanctity of the relationship that keeps me grounded.

Bhumi Pednekar thanks Akshay Kumar for playing an important role in his career

Mumbai– For Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, whose film Raksha Bandhan was released on Thursday, it is a special day as the film was released on the same day as her toilet: Ek Prem Katha where she co-starred with Akshay Kumar. The actress shares that Akshay has played a huge role in her career as he has always supported her to deliver nothing but the best.

Commenting on the same, Bhumi said, “It’s such a beautiful coincidence that on the 5th anniversary of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Raksha Bandhan – my second film with Akshay sir hits theaters today! Mr. Akshay has been a big part of my career and I learned so much from him. Mr. Akshay has always supported me to deliver on screen and I am grateful for his trust and vision for me as an artist.

Incidentally, both toilets: Ek Prem Katha’ and Raksha Bandhan’ have social themes at their core.

Calling Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, the first blockbuster of her career, she said, “Thank you Akshay sir and I hope we deliver another solid hit with Raksha Bandhan.” Mister Akshay and I have a unique setting to deliver meaningful artists. Toilet and Raksha Bandhan deliver a message that one can take home and watch such movies with the whole family. I love Family Artists because they cater to the widest possible quadrant of moviegoers in India.

The actress is sure that Raksha Bandhan’ will strike a chord with every Indian living in the world. She says, “I hope Raksha Bandhan” touches everyone’s heart and soul because it was created with so much purity and love by Aanand L. Rai. Aanand sir helped make me the actor I am today.

“He always pushed me to do more on screen and I hope people like what I did in Raksha Bandhan. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I really hope our collaboration and all the hard work will be appreciated by audiences around the world,” she concluded.

Ali Fazal changes fitness regime, trainer for ‘Mirzapur 3’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in the web series “Mirzapur”, is currently busy filming season 3 of the series. In a new development, the actor has hired a new trainer to work on his character’s physique.

Fitness trainer Rohit Nayyar, who took over, specializes in Jijitsu, MMA and boxing at the professional level. Rohit took on the challenge of training Ali with a whole new fitness regimen in mind for “Mirzapur 3.”

Ali decided to change a lot of things in her appearance.

Commenting on the same, Ali says, “I don’t think I have it in me to be suffocated in a gym all the time knowing how big the world is and the word fitness is. I experiment a lot to stay engaged. For me, it must be like going back to play at school. Even on sets during action sequences, I’m like a kid in an amusement park, just trying to have fun – choreographed fun.

The actor further mentioned that Rohit has been a great addition to his worldview.

“He is full of surprises and raw talent and above all a good heart. So I’m going to try to learn as much as I can,” the actor added.

But, all the physical labor did not divert Ali’s attention from the acting profession, “Baaki, acting bhi hai, (there is also the actor) who is the most important and sometimes in the fight for strength and better body, we often forget that we are not in the business of sculpting, but of casting (that’s if we’re trading metaphors here),” he concluded.

Apart from that, Ali will next be seen as the lead role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ starring Tabu and another Hollywood movie, ‘Kandahar’ where he will share the screen with Gerard Butler.

Can’t last 22 years in a career if there’s no pressure to deliver, says Kareena

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan gave some of the most unforgettable characters such as Naaz in ‘Refugee’, Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, Geet in ‘Jab We Met’ and Pia Sahastrabuddhe in ‘3 Idiots’ in a career spanning more than two decades. The actress agrees that she is in constant competition with herself as there is pressure to deliver.

When asked if she felt the pressure to up her own game with every character she played, Kareena in a chat with IANS said: “There’s always pressure to deliver because otherwise it won’t happen. is not possible to last 22 years in the career. The idea is to constantly try to change you on screen and keep it real off screen. Making different characters and enjoying the action process is what I love.

The 41-year-old actress, whose latest release was ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an adaptation of the iconic film ‘Forrest Gump’, has confessed her “love” for her craft.

She added: “I love acting. It’s a part of my being but I’m trying to make a difference to make a movie that won’t be like others. I’m working with Aamir Khan for the third time but ‘3 Idiots ‘, ‘Talaash’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ are completely different. You can’t even put all three characters in one stream. They’re completely different people. I think it’s always been the goal to do it differently.

Talking about the film, Kareena talked about the comparison fears between ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and the Tom Hanks film.

She said, “It’s an official adaptation. Atul Kulkarni wrote it, I think it’s so beautiful. adding many more layers and emotions to the film. Comparisons cannot be there as this is an official adaptation. It’s in a different language… We’ve adapted and adapted two different actors here and there for Indian audiences. I have a feeling people are just going to love it.

From airplanes to vanity vans, Arjun Kapoor’s weirdest makeup spots

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor in the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ revealed that he kissed on planes and vanity vans.

During the show’s signature rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Arjun about the “weirdest places” he’d discovered.

To which, Arjun replied, “Airplane (bathroom), Vanity van.”

Sonam made a rude face and said, “It’s so dirty, germs in their bathrooms.”

When asked who should be in jail for taking bad scripts, Arjun replied, “I would like to get out of jail now. I picked quite a few bad scripts.

Karan then asked Arjun which three actors he would like to go on a road trip with.

Arjun replied, “Ranveer because you need entertainment, Ranbir because you need classes with entertainment, and Varun because you need to market vacations really well.”

Karan laughing said, “He takes care of social media.”

Vishal Injures Knee Filming For ‘Mark Antony’

Chennai– Actor Vishal, who is currently filming for director Adhik Ravichandran’s ‘Mark Antony’, injured his knee while filming an action sequence for the movie.

Sources say the unit, which has been filming in the city since last week, was filming an action sequence on Wednesday.

Vishal, who previously suffered two serious leg injuries while filming for ‘Laththi’, suffered a serious knock on his knee again.

He had to be taken to a nearby private hospital where he was given first aid and advised to rest.

“Mark Antony,” which features both Vishal and SJ Suryah in dual roles, also has Ritu Verma in the female lead.

The big-budget film, which is made in five languages ​​including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, is billed as a pan-Indian film by the unit.

Work started the first week of May in Chennai.

The film, which will be Vishal’s 33rd film, is produced by S Vinod Kumar, the man who also produced Vishal’s ‘Enemy’.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for this film which will be edited by Vijay Velukutty and photography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Famous stuntmen Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma do the film’s stunts with Umesh Rajkumar designing the production. (IANS)