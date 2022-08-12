Simu Liu shares his acting origin story

In this excerpt from his memoir, We Were Dreamers, actor Simu Liu recounts how he gave up his job at Deloitte for a wildly successful acting career.

Whether on the red carpet for the premiere of Brad Pitts High-speed trainlicking a maggot frozen to life on Run wild with Bear Grylls, or teasing fans with clues about Shang-Chi’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Simu Liu remains one of Canada’s most newsworthy celebrities. His recent memoirs, We were dreamers, tells an intense story under a light and often very funny surface narrative about the Asian immigrant experience in Canada, particularly the intergenerational tensions. What Liu wanted for himself was to act and see himself and other Asian actors as the protagonists of their own stories. what his parents wanted and expected was something, practically anything, light years away from such a precarious livelihood. It was one thing for Liu to bluff while in business school, but in March 2012, seven months after graduating and landing a parent-approved accounting job at Deloitte, he began to find life unbearable.Brian Bethune

As I was caught in the middle of my downward spiral, I would sometimes see a post or two of acquaintances in the cheater community and almost die for it. Many of those who trained in the same sprung-floor gymnasiums as I did years ago were now professional stunt performers, having worked in the film industry for years. I would browse their demo footage in my spare time, imagining myself working on an actual Hollywood movie set. If you had asked me then, I would have told you to your face that my dream was to be that Asian guy who says a line and gets shot. These guys were living their best life, while I watched the seconds of my life slip away while I was confined to a job I despised.

More than anyone, I idolized Chris Mark, a prodigious young martial artist and gymnast who lent his talents to films likeThe hunger Games, suicide squad, Scott Pilgrim vs the world, and just about any action movie or TV show ever filmed in Toronto. This guy could do everything from lightning-fast fight choreography to weapons to stunts and cables. To me, he was an absolute god, whose career was so out of reach for mortals like me that I didn’t even have to try. I fantasized about being punched in the face onscreen, or being thrown down a flight of stairs, or being blown up in a massive explosion.

Desperate for even a small taste of show business while missing a clue as to how I navigate it, I started browsing the classifieds section of Craigslist.

Now I know what you’re thinking and yes, there were a lot of sketchy talent posts. I wouldn’t recommend hitting Craigslist with a 20ft pole today, especially if you’re female. I was just impatient and very, very stupid. I really didn’t know what I was looking for until I found it one day, stuck between casting calls for a busty adult film actress and (I’m not kidding) a model for a semi photo shoot. -mud wrestling nude: ASIAN EXTRAS NEEDED FOR HOLLYWOOD FILM.

Holy shitI thought. It’s me! I am Asian!!

What did I have to lose? I replied with a shirtless photo (just trying to put my best foot forward, guys) and got a response from a woman at Extras Casting Toronto almost immediately; I had been cast in the movie codenamed still seas.

The rush I felt upon opening that email was deeper than anything I had experienced in my entire academic and professional life. I couldn’t believe it; I was going to be in a movie! I had come across the name and email of casting agencies online, and it all seemed legit. Just to be sure, I convinced [my friend] Jason coming too, it’s fitting that seven years later he’s the first to call after finding out I’ve booked the role of Shang-Chi.

There’s only one thing, the agent told me on the phone. Your shooting dates are weekdays; if you have a regular job, you are going to have to make arrangements. Is it OK?

Thanks for the opportunity, but I’m going to have to decline, I replied. I have a full-time job in a field I’m deeply passionate about, and I wouldn’t want to jeopardize that for the chance to be on a real film set.

Ha. I laugh. I told him there was no problem and that I would fake an illness.

When Jason and I arrived on set for our first day of filming, cloudy-eyed at four in the morning, we quickly realized that calm seas was actually Pacific Rim, a massive Guillermo del Toro blockbuster where gigantic human-piloted robots called jaegers battled equally massive monsters known as kaiju. In our scene, a kaiju had just exploded over Hong Kong and covered the area in its blue blood; thus, we had to be spray painted from head to toe with layers of blue and black for dirt.

Toronto was freezing in March. I distinctly remember the feeling of the icy paint being sprayed on my nipples as I shivered in our detention tent, thinking it was the coolest thing I had ever done.

The film crew had built an entire facade of a Hong Kong street that had been decimated by a monster attack, and set it up in a shed-sized soundstage. I took my place among the 200 other Asian Smurfs who had answered Craig’s call, my eyes taking in the finer details of the scenery. The level of detail was astonishing, from the authentic HK window displays to the drops of blood on the individual rubble on the floor. Looking around I saw people who I later learned were grips, gaffers, camera assistants, assistant directors and sound engineers, all full of energy and determination. Everyone was so committed to what they were doing, like they really wanted to be there. Take after take, no matter where the camera was, we do our best to try to squeeze into the shot and make it into the movie.

Before that day, I had never understood what it meant to have a job that you love and will never work a day in your life. We were paid minimum wage for our work, less than half my hourly rate at Deloitte. Of course, it didn’t matter, I would have paid for the opportunity. After a grueling 14 hour day, still covered in spray paint, Jason and I got on the bus and looked forward to our next day of shooting like we hadn’t worked for a second.

Extract ofWe Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Storyby Simu Liu 2022. Published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.