Kenan Thompson receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – NBC Los Angeles





A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday in honor of Kenan Thompson for a television career that includes a record as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member, six Emmy nominations and an Emmy award. . “Saturday Night Live” bandmate Leslie Jones, “All That” and “Good Burger” bandmate Josh Server and former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer JB Smoove joined Thompson to speak at the ceremony. The star will star alongside longtime “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels. It is the 2,728th star since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony comes two days after NBC and the Television Academy announced that Thompson will host the 74th Emmy Awards and is tied to the start of its 20th season on “Saturday Night Live” this fall. The ceremony was broadcast on the Walk of Fame website. Born May 10, 1978, in Atlanta, Thompson’s first TV project was on TBS’s “Movies for Kids” children’s show, where he rewatched “The Mighty Ducks” and met some of its cast, which led to to his film debut in his 1994 sequel, “D2: The Mighty Ducks.” He also appeared in the franchise’s third film, “D3: The Mighty Ducks”, released in 1996. Thompson was a cast member of the Nickelodeon comedy series “All That” from 1994 to 2000 and starred in the Nickelodeon comedy “Kenan & Kel” which ran from 1996 to 2000. Thompson joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2003, its first actor to be born after its 1975 premiere. Thompson received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2018, 2020, and 2021 for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” which notably provided impressions from the Reverend Al Sharpton, Charles Barkley,

Steve Harvey and David Ortiz, and playing characters such as DJ Dynasty Handbag, the scathing and fierce co-host of the “Deep House Dish” skit, “Weekend Update” correspondent Jean K. Jean, host of “Black Jeopardy “Darnell

Hayes and Diondre Cole, the disruptive singing talk show host on the recurring “What Up With That” skit. Thompson also received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, winning in 2018 for being one of three lyric writers for “Come Back, Barack.” Thompson starred in the 2021-22 NBC comedy “Kenan,” receiving Outstanding Lead Actor in a 2021 Emmy-nominated Comedy Series for his portrayal of an Atlanta morning TV show host and the widowed father of two girls. Thompson’s other film credits include starring roles in the 1997 theatrical comedy, “Good Burger”, based on an “All That” skit, and “Fat Albert”, “Heavyweights”; “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle”; “Snakes on a Plane”; “Brother Nature”, “My Boss’s Daughter”, “Barbershop 2”, “Going in Style”, and “They Came Together”. Thompson has also provided voiceovers for animated films and television series such as ‘The Grinch’; ‘Trolls World Tour’; “Wonder Park”, “The Smurfs” and its sequel “The Smurfs 2”; “SpaceChimps”; “The Awesomes”; and “Rock Dog”. Thompson’s other television credits include “Felicity” and “The Steve Harvey Show.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/kenan-thompson-star-on-the-hollywood-walk-of-fame/2962333/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos