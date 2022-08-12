Videos of Kevin Federline of Spears being a mother backfire

You come from had for posting these parenting videos, Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears’ public spat with her ex-husband escalated late Wednesday night when Federline uploaded three videos taken by the ex-husband’s sons, Jayden and Sean Federline, as their mother, er, the mothered. The videos are from four years ago, when the boys were 11 and 12.

I can’t sit back and let my sons be accused like this after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos, Federline, 44, captioned the videos on Instagram. It’s not even the worst. The lies must stop. I hope our children will grow up to be better than this.

In short clips, as described by Sixth pageSpears berates one of her boys for walking into an ice cream shop without shoes and, in another video, tells a son to respect her, this is her home, she says sternly as she walks into her room to give him lotion for his rude face.

In the third video, Spears and her sons Jayden and Sean argue over who is interrupting who, with Jayden telling his mom, I think you just care about yourself, because you won’t let us say a word and you won’t. won’t let us go where we want to go.

Federline has since taken down the videos, possibly in response to a backlash. Since Thursday afternoon, his Instagram account had no message.

It’s so weird that Kevin Federline posts videos of Britney’s kids arguing with her who are just her parents as they disrespect her, cultural critic and feminist writer Roxane Gay tweeted Thursday. Like…good for her to know what it means to be a parent.

Dear Kevin Federline. You released a scathing video of a mom being a mom. Sometimes moms – gasp – have reactions, tweeted Ally Reid, a radio host in Albany, NY They might discipline by taking things down or demanding respect. It’s shocking, but sometimes mothers argue with their children.

Kevin Federline is a miserable excuse for a father. That’s all, tweeted Skylanders Academy voice actor Greg Ellis.

The drama began the weekend after the Daily mail posted snippets of Federlines’ upcoming interview on ITV.

The boys decided they weren’t seeing her right now, Federline said. They haven’t seen her for a few months. They made the decision not to go to her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.

He also said that Sean and Jayden were affected by their mother’s habit of regularly posting almost nudes on her Instagram account.

I try to explain to them, Look, maybe it’s just another way she’s trying to express herself. But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough, Federline told ITV. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a teenager who has to go to high school.

Federline and his wife Victoria share parenting responsibilities on the teenagers, as well as daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8.

Spears’ ex originally got full custody of Sean and Jayden after the couple divorced in 2007, but that deal changed over the years to allow the pop star more visitation. It was only recently that the boys told their mother that they would spend most of their time with their father.

Following Federlines’ recent remarks, Spears chimed in to her Instagram Story this week, which has since expired, saying in part, It’s hard for me to let go of the things I really love…like my kids. The situation should have been handled 100% privately and definitely not online!!!

She went on to write, Yeah I know teenagers are just hard to deal with at this age but GO ON they are rude then they HATE they would visit me walk through the door go straight to their room and lock the door. !!! The [court-appointed] MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room. I’m like why come visit me if they don’t even visit me!!! But I never said that because I have to be nice!!!

She also filed a marijuana use charge at Federline’s home, writing, I can guarantee you, this house has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined! (This comment earned him a backlash because she only mentioned black artists.)

I can’t understand how I dedicated 20 years of my life to these kids…it was all about them!!!, Spears wrote as the post came to an end. To make them take my breath away…see, you can’t fix me!!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart!!! I will always have a trauma and I know it, I accepted it.

Sean Federline, left, and Jayden Federline attend a Lakers game with mom Britney Spears and then-boyfriend Sam Asghari in 2017. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Spears’ attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, had none of what Federline was selling, saying in a statement Thursday that he would not put up with any intimidation from his client.

Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has violated his own children, whose privacy he should protect. , said the lawyer.

His ITV interview aside, Mr Federlines’ misguided decision to post an old video of his 11- and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom-of-the-barrel. It was odious. In addition to belittling itself and violating societal norms, it has also created various legal issues for itself, including but not limited to the implication of cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying laws, among others. .

Rosengart said he was working with Instagram to ensure Federline followed his rules and explored any appropriate remedies against him.

In the meantime, as Britney herself has poignantly said, everything that happens between her and her boys should be kept private, he added. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to stop discussing private matters publicly, which benefit no one.