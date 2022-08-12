They are committing a cardinal sin of Hollywood





Blumhouse’s latest They/Them features classic horror action the production company is known for, but it commits a big Hollywood no-no.

Blumhouse Productions’ latest slasher They they is full of gruesome scares and murders, but the horror movie breaks one of Hollywood’s biggest unwritten rules. They they is the directorial debut of John Logan, an American screenwriter best known for his work on screenplays for Gladiator and Heavy rain. Logan also has experience writing horror films, having been on the writing staff for Alien: Pact and his television series terrible penny – but They they marks his first slasher film. VIDEO OF THE DAY Starring Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler, the owner of a conversion camp, They theyThe cast of includes a diverse group of LGBTQ+ actors. Among them are Austin Crute as Toby, a gay man sent to Owen’s camp, and Theo Germaine as Jordan, the campers’ emerging de facto leader. Whereas They they does a great job of hiring an inclusive and representative cast, the horror in the film itself is largely forgettable and includes some nasty moments. Related: They End Explained (In Detail) They they brutally killed Old Duke, Owen’s dog, and in doing so, committed a cardinal sin of filmmaking. Famously, killing animals, especially dogs, does not appeal to the public. Moviegoers said they were more upset to see animals die than humans, because animals are usually innocent characters. Old Duke was a happy and friendly dog, so his cruel and unnecessary death was a shocking moment in They they.

Why Killing Old Duke Made Them So Much Worse They they has many issues that make it arguably the worst horror movie of 2022, but killing off Old Duke was one of its biggest issues. In the scene, Owen ordered Toby to kill Duke with a gun, claiming that the happy dog ​​was suffering and dying from cancer. Owen threatens to torture the dog if Toby refuses, but when he can’t bring himself to pull the trigger, Jordan shoots and kills the dog. The chaotic scene was full of tension, but it would have been just as impactful if not for Duke’s death as it had already demonstrated just how manipulative and evil Kevin Bacon’s Owen could be. Obviously, Duke isn’t the first dog to die in a movie, but the way he came out seemed totally unnecessary. Some of cinema’s most notable dog deaths, like Sam in I’m a legend, are emotional because the dog’s unconditional love for its owners has time to show itself before it dies. But They they doesn’t show much of a connection between Owen and Duke, and the innocent dog’s death is included only to add shock value to the film – only serving to reinforce how pointless the death truly was.

