Delusion’s Interactive Horror Theater Returns to Pomona This Haunting Season





Since 2011, Los Angeles-based television and film director and stuntman Jon Braver has been writing a new script for his annual Delusion Interactive Horror Theater Experiences. This year, Braver, along with the Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, will bring an all-new play to life inside the historic Phillips Mansion in Pomona on select nights starting September 15. “Delusion: Valley of Hollows” explores the world of 1970s American cults with a supernatural twist and is the standalone sequel to 2021’s “Delusion: Reaper’s Remorse.” Tickets start at $89.99 for general admission and $124.99 for VIP and go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 12 at enterdelusion.com. According to the new story, following the disappearance of owner Esther Phillips more than 20 years ago, fanatics known as The Hollows flocked to the estate after rumors circulated that they would receive a gift beyond this life if they died only on his land. . Guests will take on the role of deprogrammers to help save people from the cult’s influence and perform with live actors to uncover the truth behind The Hollows. “These pieces inspire that campfire effect,” Braver said in a press release. “You live in our stories, then you tell yours. There is something here for everyone. For the past few years, Delusion events have included staggered, paid entry so that small groups of 10-12 people can easily mingle with the cast inside the hour-long experience and work together or solo to perform certain tasks to advance the storyline. It’s an immersive experience that includes creature effects, stunts, elaborate sets, an original musical score, and live theater, so anything really can happen. Guests who purchase VIP tickets will be able to explore the second story of Phillips Mansion and the Hell’s Hollow experience. He was inspired by a cult member who, through the use of psychedelics and the abuse of magic, discovered a hidden passage in the wall. Customers will have to live the experience using only sound and touch. There’s also a Kool-Aid VIP bar with themed cocktails and 70s music and the Bad Omens Theater, which will screen 70s horror classics.

