Good Luck director Jerry says there’s too much bashing of Bollywood these days | Web series

Director Siddharth Sens, Bollywood’s first official film, Good Luck Jerry, brought him all the luck. Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, the dark crime comedy is the remake of Nayantharas’ hit Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. During a chat with Hindustan Times, a happy Sidharth reflected on the film’s positive reviews and said, “Since this is my first film, I was nervous and scared. Phew!. (Also read: Good luck Jerrys Jaswant Singh Dalal says he ‘wasn’t sure about Janhvi Kapoor at first’)

Siddharth began his journey in films under Dibakar Banerjee on Oye Lucky Lucky Oye and made his directorial debut with The Great Escape. According to Siddharth, Good Luck Jerry naturally reminded his friends of the Dibakars style. But, has Dibakar seen his film? He laughed and answered: No! I don’t think he has time. I’ll ask him after a while.

Good Luck Jerry came out amid the raging debate between Bollywood and South. It weighed in, it became a task to deliver a good film as the audience’s thought process changed. After the release, the way the media behaved towards our film was very surprising. Critics can give left, right and center to a movie, if it’s not good. But, it happened quite the opposite for us. When you see the public talking about the film on Twitter, Facebook or Insta, it makes you even happier. Nowadays, people can follow a movie online very easily.

Good Luck Jerry was released on Disney+ Hotstar instead of a theatrical release. So what’s more important to the director than critical acclaim or bargains? The whole game changes when it comes to OTT. If we compare them, I would say that I care about both. I want to make conscious films and not stupid films.

The Janhvi Kapoor star faced comparisons to the original 2018 film. Me and my writer, Pankaj Matta have always talked about it. We wanted to have a different approach. I’m very happy that people took it positively. People called it absolutely different from the original, the director explained, adding: In our case, I think there will always be a section of people who compare but I think it’s good that that didn’t happen to us too much. Right now, people are absolutely denigrating Hindi cinema. It happens too much. In the middle of that, if your film comes out, you will of course have the constant fear: will people also disparage your film? Now I don’t see the comparison at all. Somehow we managed to make a good movie, maybe that’s why it didn’t happen to us.

A still from the sets of Good Luck Jerry.

Last week, Hrithik Roshan praised the Good Luck Jerry team with a special mention to Deepak Dobriyal. Reacting to this, Siddharth revealed, I was pleasantly surprised. It was out of the blue. It is very good. When people in the industry watch your movie and tweet, you must have done something right. Suresh Triveni, Anurag Basu, Tahira Kashyap and others messaged me directly.

In the south, the film has Nayanthara, we can put a film on his shoulder because he is a big star. When we started with Janhvi, we wanted to change the lead role to a younger, more vulnerable character; but at the same time, we created more interesting characters. Each had their own story. We wanted everyone to perform very well. This allowed Janhvi to perform very well. The audience chose their favorite character from the film. Someone like Janhvi (Jerry), Deepak (Rinku), Sahil (Jigar), Jaswant (Timmy), Samta (Cheery), Mita (Sharbati) and Sushant Singh (Daler), he said, talking about the cast of the film, which critics also praised.

Good Luck Jerry established Janhvi on the acting front. How is Janhvi as an actress, beyond her film background? The director answered with a smile, she is a perfect actress for directors. She’s as good as a filmmaker. Always looking for something from the director, she was always very cautious and curious on sets. She always added something more to the scene.

Siddharth also revealed how Janhvi was unsure about taking on a Bihari accent for the film. I told her that if she thought about it, she could definitely do it. She went to 30-35 classes, she had to listen to Bhojpuri songs. I remember she told me that during the phase when she went to the audience, the director told her why were you playing so Bihari? why do you talk like someone from UP/Bihar. She was completely into it and on the sets, she spoke completely in this jargon.

A still from the sets of Good Luck Jerry.

Good Luck Jerry was shot in phases after the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic in India. With a limited number of crew members, it was filmed in the remote areas of Bassi Pathana in Punjab. Recalling the experience, Janhvi previously shared how intimidated she felt initially. For this, the director made him spend more time on the sets, even when it was not his turn to face the camera.

Explaining the thinking behind the process, Siddharth said: It was, more importantly, to get her comfortable with the environment of where we shot. When she visited the set before shooting, I told her you’re Janhvi Kapoor, you have a van outside, you can go there as many times as you want. I would just say spend more time on set because you don’t belong in this world. She might have read the script or learned the language, but she knew next to nothing about the country way of life. On the first day, she was reading the script while sitting in the street. At first I thought she did it because the director asked her to, but throughout the filming, she stayed like that. By the time we finished the film, she had learned carrom, magic tricks, and playing cards; She was driving an auto rickshaw. She ate anywhere and slept on lookout tables after her shots were delayed. That’s how she got comfortable. She had a great complicity with all the actors.

Good Luck Jerry is among the few safe films that have not faced any boycott calls amid the ongoing debate over cancel culture in Bollywood. Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan are trending on Twitter with hashtags calling for a boycott. Asked about this, as a new director, Siddharth added, I may be a newbie, but I’m quick to say it’s ridiculous. For people who do, I think they have too much time. There are so many things in this world other than a cinema. You have plenty of time to boycott a particular film. You pull out an old tweet and tell others not to watch, I find that very absurd, sorry. I saw a video where everyone said to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha, but why? I see no reason. I don’t understand. The world is going through shit.

He continued: This industry has unfortunately always been and always will be loved. It’s just because of love, we also have hate. People like to know everything about stars. Social media has brought their lives to the fore. Previously, it was only in magazines. People now love to comment. They are vocal and can say anything without thinking. The frustration is also there, I think. Bashing Bollywood will at least give them the limelight or else why would anyone read? The stars are the targets all the time.

So what’s next for Siddharth? He said, go start something sooner. I’m trying to move on from Good Luck Jerry because it’s done. Someone called me the hope of Bollywood, I think that’s too much! Maybe they are just happy to see a Bollywood movie working. We had movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, now Darlings, which did really well.