The Crown is looking for a young actor from Prince William





Calling all Prince William lookalikes!

The crown is looking to cast an ‘outstanding young actor’ between the ages of 18 and 35 to play Prince William, according to an advertisement on the Talent Casting Website.

“It’s an important role in this award-winning drama, and we’re looking for a strong physical likeness,” the ad reads. They add that no professional acting experience is required to land the role.

Those looking to apply hurry, noting that filming for the series begins next month and “screening is now underway.”





Prince Harry, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty



Dominic West will reprise the role of Prince Charles in the series, which has been known to replace actors as the characters age, and Variety previously announced that the actor’s real-life son, Senan West, will play a young Prince William on the show. The outlet reported that the newcomer will appear in the final episodes of Season 5 after his audition tape “came to the attention of the show’s producers.”

Earlier this year, Netflix was looking for an actress to play Kate Middleton. The crown would feature Prince William’s future wife in season 6 of the show, which would cover the late 90s and early 2000s. It is speculated that the series will portray Kate in a minor role, depicting the start of her romance with William during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Although Season 5 was originally intended to be the series’ curtain call, the creators changed their minds and promised that the historical drama would continue to rule Netflix’s lineups for a sixth and final season. .

“As we began discussing storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we would have to go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” said designer Peter Morgan in July. 2020. “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us closer to the present, it will simply allow us to cover the same period in more detail.”

The new cast also includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

