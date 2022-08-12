Nipsey Hussle will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – VIBE.com





Nipsey Hussle will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15 and what would have been the slain rapper’s 37th birthday. According to the organization websiteonly one posthumous award is given annually by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce after a two-year waiting period. His induction into the Walk of Fame Class of 2022 was announced in June 2021. Hussle joins 37 other honorees who have already been cemented to the famous sidewalk or are set to have stars installed this year. Among those in sports, film, theater and music are Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Kenan Thompson, Ashanti, Tessa Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Khaled, Jenifer Lewis, and more. Martin Lawrence, Ludacris, Sheila E., Charlie Wilson, Lenny Kravitz and many more are expected to be honored in 2023. The Grammy-winning rapper will also be honored with a subway station by the city of LA According to the Los Angeles Times, the new Hyde Park station is located on the K line between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard with Slauson Avenue and 59th Street, near Hussle’s The Marathon clothing store. “After he [Nipsey] seized the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and its neighborhood and businesses like his, he was very involved in making sure this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us to express and live our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” said Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Los Angeles City Councilwoman. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For All Money In Records and Atlantic Records In July, Hussle’s killer, Eric Holder Jr., was convicted of first-degree murder for pulling the trigger and shooting the rapper 11 times in 2019. A jury deliberated for more than two days before returning a verdict. He was also convicted of two counts of attempted murder for the shots that hit other men at the scene, and two counts of assault with a firearm on the same men. According to Los Angeles Times, Holder plans to appeal the verdict. The 32-year-old is currently due to be sentenced on September 15 and faces life behind bars.

