Manuel Ojeda, famous Mexican actor, died at the age of 81

In the afternoon of this Thursday, August 11, the death of the first actor of Mexican origin was reported. Manuel Salvador Ojeda better known simply as Manuel Ojeda at the age of 81, who participated in various melodramas and films such as The Apando, Pedro Pramo: the man with the half-moon or My dear old.

It is thanks to the account of Twitter of the National Association of Actors (ANDA) where the sensitive loss of the artist was confirmed.

The National Association of Actors deeply mourns the death of our colleague Manuel Salvador Ojeda Manuel Ojeda, a member of our union. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peacecan we read in the press release.

The performer who gave life to Ernest Contreras in the hit melodrama La tempestad (2013) he began his career very young, at the age of 15 he decided to study at the Institute of Fine Arts (INBAL) and started as an actor in theater.

After demonstrating his innate talent, he decided to move into the seventh art and began working in cinema in the mid-1970s. come to turn around 291 films.

Despite the great demand he managed to arouse in the world of cinema, he never neglected his participation in television and took part in various soap operas, including path to glory in 1987, in which he played the role of Emiliano Zapata and his leading role as President Porfirio Diaz in the flight of the eagle In 1994.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time. However, in February this year The stars revealed that he had a knee problem.

He has been nominated for Ariel on more than one occasion for his performances in he spreads (1976), fire at sea (nineteen eighty one), Long live Tepito! (nineteen eighty one), Now we have to win (nineteen eighty one), red pier (1987), Saln Mexico (1996) y the 4 company (2016). He won the statuette in the Best Male Performance category for The hell of all so feared (nineteen eighty one).

As expected, part of the artistic guild ruled on the death of the first actor born in La Paz, Baja California Sur, characters such as Ana Martin, Eduardo Spain, Erika Buenfil and Ricardo Casares were among those who posted some reactions on social media.

Rest in peace Manuel Ojeda. Great friend, affectionate, gentleman, a big hug to your family. Televisa regrets the sensitive death of the first actor Manuel Ojeda. It is with sadness that I learn of the departure of the great actor Manuel Ojeda. My condolences to your loved ones, are some of the reactions retrieved via Twitter.

Also, the official record of mexico theaters released a statement on their social media mourning the death of the famous actor: We join in the grief of the death of the first actor Manuel Ojeda (1940-2022). Originally from Baja California Sur, he studied theater at INBAL and has forged a career spanning more than half a century in film, television and theater, you can read.

It should be remembered that the last production in which he had the opportunity to collaborate was in the Televisa melodrama, warrior heart, a project whose recording ended a month ago. In his latest melodrama, he shared credits with Alejandra Espinoza and Gonzalo Garca Vivanco, where I perform Don Abel.

